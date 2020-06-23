Westman Atelier's New Eye Pods Are An Exciting Innovation In Clean Eyeshadow

By now, you're probably well aware that the "clean" makeup category doesn't actually, truly exist. That's not to say that it isn't important, or not necessary; it's just that no set definition for "clean" is used across the industry — though you can typically see it applied to products formulated without certain unwanted (or allegedly harmful) ingredients. So, when Westman Atelier's new Eye Pods eyeshadow palettes arrived on the market mid-June, the luxury beauty brand purposefully took time to explain exactly what makes its latest launch so clean. For Westman Atelier, that means no silicones, parabens, PEGs, synthetic fragrances and pigment, or talc.

And that last one is a biggie. Ever since the documentary Toxic Beauty ushered the ingredient into the spotlight earlier this year — showcasing a link between talc and the carcinogen asbestos — clean beauty enthusiasts have made a point to avoid it. This is easier said than done, though; talc is often found in eyeshadows, alongside other powdered beauty products.

So, you can probably understand why it took nearly two years for the Westman Atelier team to formulate Eye Pods' cream-powder texture, which is made out of coconut-oil-derived emollients and plant extracts. The presentation of the "palette" will catch your eye, too: The $88 eyeshadow palettes are available in two color stories (Les Nuits and Les Jours), which feature three magnetic, stackable shades housed in individual containers.

Courtesy of Westman Atelier

Which, OK, might all sound a bit complicated — but the three shades were curated purposefully by the makeup artist behind the brand to become essentials you can reach for over and over. "I created each Eye Pod palette with one classic 'core' shade that’s a seamless base or smudgy liner; one 'accent' shade for an amplified pop of color; and one 'highlight' shade to brighten lids and tear ducts," explained a quote from Gucci Westman in a press release. "As a makeup artist, I always found that cream shadows disappear easily over time. I wanted a product that merged a cream and powder finish for efficacy and effect, without silicones."

Moreover, Westman notes in a video tutorial for the launch that the magnetic mechanism allows shoppers to bring just one shade with them while they're on the go. Rather than lugging around a full eyeshadow palette that might turn to dust in your purse, you can toss one of the lidded jars in your bag for touchups you can actually apply on the fly.

The Les Jours palette is currently out of stock on Westman Atelier's website; however, you can find both palettes still in stock on goop's website, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.