Eliza Wandler is on a roll. As the mastermind behind her eponymous shoes and accessories label, the designer has created a seamless flow of statement-making ­leather goods that celebrities, editors, and fashion girls can’t seem to stop wearing. From unique shoe silhouettes to modern, minimal handbags, it's clear she knows what she's doing. And for her latest collection, the designer’s added a new bag to her lineup. Brace yourselves: Wandler’s new Carly Mini bag has officially arrived.

Just in time for you to build your capsule wardrobe for the season, Wandler has launched the newest addition to its handbag collection — the Carly Mini bag. The sleek, rectangular shoulder bag — which is available from $473 to $593 — will be a go-to piece for all your fall ensembles. And thanks to its size and shape, Wandler’s new addition will fit snug under your arm — making all your minimalist ‘90s dreams come true.

Anyone who’s kept a close eye on emerging or under-the-radar fashion brands has probably come across Wandler in one way or another. The Dutch label — which launched in late 2017 — has quickly become a must-have name among style lovers around the world, and it’s easy to see why. The brand’s approach to design has given each of its pieces a touch of effortless, can’t-quite-articulate-it chic. As a result, Wandler has been the brand to fill the gap in nearly every It girl's wardrobe.

Courtesy of Wandler Courtesy of Wandler

Since it first surfaced as a brand to watch, Wandler has been seen on fashion’s favorite Hollywood stars like Margot Robbie, Celine Dion, and Priyanka Chopra as well as top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. And when any of these women are wearing something (especially on repeat), you know there’s something good happening.

The first drop of Wandler's Carly Mini features four neutral-hued colorways — black, ivory, brown, and beige snake print. Other versions to expect feature chunky chain straps, cool jewel tones, and a vibrant pop of pink. The bags are already starting to sell out on the brand's website, so if you’re thinking about adding the style into your fall closet, you better act fast.

If you want to get your hands on Wandler’s newest bag, scroll down to shop the Carly Mini bag below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.