The Zoe Report
Shutterstock

Walmart's Summer Fashion Sale Is On — Here Are 30 Pieces To Buy Before They Sell Out

By Kate Marin
Share

Whether you're looking for stylish summer dresses under $40 or furniture that looks way more expensive than it really is, Walmart.com is an essential destination for a well-curated life. And as the summer months fly by, it's likely you're on the lookout for a few new pieces to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe without breaking the bank — and Walmart's summer fashion sale is the first spot to check out.

From effortless denim skirts to strappy sandals, we're sharing 30 stylish steals from Walmart.com to help get you through the last few months of rising temps — all priced under $45.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Tops

Printed Cami Slip Top
$17$14
Scoop
Sleeveless Crochet Turtleneck Sweater
$24$16
Scoop
Off-The-Shoulder Top
$29$22
Scoop
Print Halter Top
$25$15
Scoop

Skirts

A-Line Fray Hem Jean Skirt
$26$17
Scoop
Smock Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt
$26$21
Scoop
Destructed A-Line Jean Skirt
$26$20
Scoop
Raw Edge Jean Mini Skirt
$26$18
Scoop

Dresses

Flounce Hem Mini Dress
$32$22
Scoop
Lace Flounce Hem Mini Dress
$32$20
Scoop
Square Neck Midi Dress
$38$24
Scoop
Midi Slip Dress
$29$20
Scoop
Mock Neck Ruffle Dress
$34$19
Scoop
Boho Maxi Dress
$49$29
Scoop
Maxi Wrap Dress
$64$43
Scoop
Slip Midi Dress
$30$18
Scoop

Pants

Sailor Jeans
$28$21
Scoop
Cropped Button Front Cargo Pants
$28$21
Scoop

Sweaters & Outerwear

Bandana Patch Jacket
$39$16
Scoop
Pointelle Long Cardigan
$38$24
Scoop
Cutout Detail Turtleneck Sweater
$34$23
Scoop
Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
$55$24
Scoop
Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
$32$23
Scoop
Slouchy Pullover Sweater
$24$20
Scoop

Shoes

Mikki Strappy Sandals
$30$18
Scoop
Sofia Strappy Flat Sandals
$23$18
Scoop
Mia Kitten Heel
$30$16
Scoop

Accessories

Macrame Tote Bag
$20$12
Scoop
Macrame Wooden Handle Tote Bag
$23$18
Scoop
Beaded Shoulder Bag
$30$15
Scoop