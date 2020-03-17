The Zoe Report
15 Stylish Furniture Finds From Walmart.com To Refresh Your Space

By Kate Marin
After cozying up all winter long, spring is the best time to free up some space and invite some color into your home. After all, it's a transitional season and some things (like that worn-out rug or a sad-looking couch) are just meant to be let go.

Luckily, getting your hands on affordable, stylish furniture is easier than ever thanks to one of our best-kept home-goods sources: Walmart.com. From luxe-looking velvet couches to vintage-inspired mirrors, here are 15 stylish furniture finds you can order online, now.

Velvet Track Arm Sofa
$900
Walmart
Brass and Marble Desk Lamp
$69
Walmart
Mid-Century Accent Chair
$400
Walmart
Area Rug
$43
Walmart
Velvet Floor Pillow
$34
Walmart
Round Dining Table
$200
Walmart
Velvet Accent Armchair
$400
Walmart
Ceiling Chandelier
$169
Walmart
5-Piece Dining Set
$343
Walmart
Brass Mirror
$120
Walmart
Blue Chesterfield Sofa
$500
Walmart
Globe Floor Lamp
$79
Walmart
Mid Century Modern Upholstered Dining Bench
$86
Walmart
Oval Metal Wall Mirror
$98
Walmart
Noble Linens Down Alternative Comforter
$30
Walmart