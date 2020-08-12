10 Stylish Dresses From Walmart.com That Make Hot Summer Days So Much More Bearable
As summer continues to heat up, there’s really just one thing we're reaching for: light, airy, summer dresses. But just because you’re limited to your lightest-weight clothing doesn’t mean that your style has to be limited, too. There are endless options when it comes to on-trend, breezy dresses, and Walmart has an unbeatable selection to help you get through the hottest days — without breaking the bank.
One of the best things about summer is the simplicity of getting ready; all you have to do is throw on a dress, add an accessory or two, and you’re good to go. There’s no need to overthink it, as the looks practically style themselves. Below, we’ve selected our 10 favorite dresses from Walmart’s current collections to get you dreaming of your next day in the sun. From effortless maxi dresses and sturdier shirt dresses to floral minis, there’s something for everyone.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.
This effortless floral dress will keep you cool and pairs well with sandals or flats.
This black satiny dress is perfect for video meetings and date nights alike.
For a bit of color, try this bright ruffled midi dress in dusty blue.
This waist-accentuating knit dress can be dressed up with a heel or dressed down with a denim jacket.
This slip-on style with a micro floral print feels just '90s enough. Pair it with your favorite white sneakers or even a combat boot.
This V-neck button-down is the definition of effortless. Perfect for home, the beach, or just taking a stroll in the park.
If you're looking for something with a bit more structure, this shirtdress is it. Pair it with a chainlink bracelet or your favorite hoops.
For a perfect fit every time, a wrap dress is comfortable and chic. This one has a vibrant floral print that's made for summer nights.
This flowy ivory dress works great on its own or with an oversized knit on cooler days.