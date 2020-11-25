There are very few things you can give literally anyone on your holiday shopping list, but vitruvi's Stone Diffusers are one of them. After all, who couldn't use something to make their house smell a little better, look a little chicer, and provide a sense of calm right about now? Plus, since vitruvi's much-anticipated Black Friday sale is here, those sleek diffusers are now under $100, so buying one for yourself and everyone you know just became even more of a no-brainer.

From now until Nov. 30, the Insta-loved brand is offering 30 percent off its whole site, with the only exceptions being vitruvi's new Move and Stay Diffusers. That means everything from, yes, the Stone Diffuser to the essential oil kits and so much more are marked down — and things are already selling out, so it's a smart move to shop fast if you've been eyeing one (or five) products from its site.

Already bought a diffuser for you and everyone you know? Invest in one of the endless blends or kits from the brand. Vitruvi launched a limited-edition version for the holidays called the Black Friday Kit, which is currently on sale for $46.20 and features four oils chosen to make your space feel especially cozy. To complete your calming ritual, the brand even sells a Gua Sha Tool and skincare oils, which are also included in the sale.

Vitruvi's Black Friday sale isn't the only thing you have to look forward to from this brand this season, though. In honor of Giving Tuesday, vitruvi is launching the limited-edition Home Sweater, which is designed by artist Deun Ivory, founder of the body: a home for love. The brand will be donating 100 percent of the sweater's sales to this organization, which helps Black women heal from sexual trauma. The $50 piece will be available to shop on Dec. 1 after the Black Friday sale ends.

To contribute to this important cause, mark your calendars for its launch next month. Until then, keep scrolling — The Zoe Report's favorites from the vitruvi sale, ahead.

