Since Victoria Beckham Beauty launched its first collection (a range designed to emulate her signature smoky eye) back in September of 2019, fans have eagerly anticipated the next drop from the pop-star-turned-designer-turned-makeup-mogul. And now, after some teasing from the brand and VB herself, it's here — the new Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara.

Beckham teased the mascara yesterday in an Instagram post, writing "This is the best mascara I have ever used! I’ve been testing it out on shoots for a while now and I can’t wait to share it with you… #FutureLash, coming tomorrow to @victoriabeckhambeauty x VB."

In a press release, Beckham elaborated on making her mascara dreams come true: "I was tired of my mascara being unable to keep up — always smudging, flaking, or harming lashes. The perfect mascara is something I’ve had in my head since day one, and to create my own, I wanted to reimagine what I needed from the ground up," she explains. "We nailed it with Future Lash. A clean formula, with plant-based polymers, for ultra-black, fluttery lashes, and unlike anything I’ve tried. It’s an instant essential, it’s that good."

The brand shared the below campaign image (a first look at the color version of the campaign) exclusively with TZR, and needless to say, that gorgeous fluttery effect is on full display.

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

The makeup brand has made skin care a priority from day one, and even launched a serum in collaboration with Augustinus Bader, so it's not surprising that benefits beyond just aesthetic ones are baked into the new, 'clean' formula. On a cosmetic level, the "smudge-free lifting mascara" is lengthening, lifting, and defining — meant to achieve Beckham's preferred lash look, "fluttery and fanned, ultra-black, lengthened, lifted, and defined," as described in a press release.

There are a lot of mascaras out there, but some of the key differences and ingredients used in Future Lash make it stand out. The most important factor is the proprietary C2 Complex, a blend of five ingredients often seen in skin care, but rarely in makeup. There's shea butter, which delivers fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals to the lashes to condition, nourish, and support the growth of strong, healthy lashes. Niacinamide helps prevent breakage and aids in the production of keratin (a protein that promotes hair growth). Panthenol is a humectant, and by keeping lashes hydrated, breakage is further prevented. Pistacia lentiscus gum naturally adds volume and lift, and finally, tocopherol further nourishes and conditions.

Also cool? The special Instant Release Technology that allows you to take the mascara off at day's end with just water — no tugging required.

Shop Future Lash below — it is available today on victoriabeckhambeauty.com.

