Somehow, it's officially been one whole year since the skincare brand Versed first skyrocketed onto the scene with a treasure trove of affordable products. (Time flies when you're having fun moisturizing, as they say.) But to celebrate, Versed is stepping into new territory — well, sort of. Versed's new Silk Slip Tinted Lip Oils launched on May 28 in honor of its first trip around the sun. Yes, tinted. As in, this is a makeup launch.

Though eagle-eyed fans will recognize the product name — and ingredients — from elsewhere. The three new $9.99 tinted lip oils get their lip-conditioning prowess from Versed's original Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil. Deven Hopp, Versed's Head of Brand and Education, tells The Zoe Report over email that the tinted Silk Slip oils feature the "same lightweight formula with moisturizing oils like jojoba and camellia and nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, plus a rosy pink, berry, or blue-red tint." (Otherwise known by their shade names Blossom, Fig, and Berry.)

Though if you think this is Versed slowly tip-toeing into the makeup category for good, think again. Hopp says that Versed has "no plans to at this point" for releasing more makeup products in the future. "These tinted lip oils are just a fun extension of one of our top sellers — a celebratory launch in honor of our first birthday," Hopp continues.

Courtesy of Versed

And they definitely are fun. Versed sent all three shades over my way pre-launch to try out, and I was surprised by the pigment payoff the oils offer — a little goes a long way. I personally found their texture lighter than your typical thick gloss or heavy liquid lipstick; that said, the colors pop as much as a very rich tinted balm. Or, as Hopp explains: "A light application will give you a sheer wash of color, while adding a more generous layer will deepen the hue."

Madge Maril Madge Maril

Versed has one more birthday present up its sleeve for shoppers. If you do plan on picking up all three tinted Silk Slip shades, you can grab the $27.99 Cherry On Top Tinted Lip Oil Trio bundle to save a few bucks on your order. Or, find your one go-to shade by following the link below.

