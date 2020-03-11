11 New 2020 Drugstore Beauty Products You Can Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip For Less Than $20
It's easy to fall into a beauty rut: You go to the store (or website), you restock your tried-and-true products, and you get out. Which is totally understandable, because testing out new products can lead to irritation, disappointment, and, perhaps most dreaded of all, serious cash drops. So, to make the venture into uncharted beauty territory a tad easier — aka budget friendly and probably more convenient, too — turn to the many new drugstore beauty products that have just hit shelves.
The beauty (ha, get it) of drugstore products is the sheer amount of variety at *mostly* reasonable prices. And 2020 has packed beauty aisles with more $20-and-under options than ever before.
Step into Walgreens and you'll find an entirely new collection from vegan haircare brand Cake Beauty, which includes its $8.99 The Whip Smart So Many Ways Hair Mask that promises to leave strands with mega shine. Or, head over to Rite Aid, where Sally Hansen's new nail and cuticle rehab products landed in February, including the $7.99 Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm which moisturizes hands, nails, and cuticles with aloe and safflower oils. And, if your local Target is basically your second home, be on the look out for new body goodness from Nivea like its $5.29 Refreshing Body Wash.
Whether you're ready to shake things up or just want to add some more variety to your arsenal, go no further than down the road. Ahead, 11 new beauty products all under $20 that are sitting on drugstore shelves right now.
Nivea released four new refreshing body washes this year — like this white tea and basil one — as part of a larger launch of 10 new body washes. Each one includes a nourishing serum infused with plant-derived oils that soften and hydrate skin.
Honest Beauty added a new mask to its lineup in January 2020 with the idea that masking shouldn't be reserved solely for nighttime routines. Instead, the brand created a product that's designed for morning use, prepping skin for makeup or the rest of your skin care using ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E.
Jordana's newest launch includes four varying-hued Lip ColorStax. True to their name, the lipsticks stack four colors in one product: a sheer lip balm, shimmer lip topper, cream, and matte.
Snag this hair mask (or one of the other many new drops) from vegan brand Cake Beauty at Walgreens. With an icing-like consistency and a blend of coconut and sweet almond oil, the mask is designed to have your hair shiny and smooth in no time.
The self-tanning brand from Australia expanded its line in January to include a collection of body care, featuring a body moisturizer, body wash, and coconut and sea salt body scrub. Pick up this all-over moisturizer made with jojoba oil and coconut at Walgreens.
Swing by Rite Aid to snag Sally Hansen's new oil cuticle balm with aloe and vitamin E to help soften cuticles and nourish nails.
Marc Anthony's new haircare products at CVS include the Detox Purify & Refresh Shampoo made with willow bark and black pepper to de-gunk hair while olive fruit oil restores moisture.
Who doesn't love a good two-in-one product? Head to Target to grab Makeup Obsession's lip and cheek duo for a flushed pout and cheeks.
Reduce acne marks and the appearance of pores with this new retinol-infused serum from CeraVe, available at Walgreens.
This daily moisturizer from Soap & Glory might have a long name, but it's just because it does so much: protects from antioxidants, pollution, and the sun while also giving your skin a dose of vitamin C and green tea.