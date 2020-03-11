It's easy to fall into a beauty rut: You go to the store (or website), you restock your tried-and-true products, and you get out. Which is totally understandable, because testing out new products can lead to irritation, disappointment, and, perhaps most dreaded of all, serious cash drops. So, to make the venture into uncharted beauty territory a tad easier — aka budget friendly and probably more convenient, too — turn to the many new drugstore beauty products that have just hit shelves.

The beauty (ha, get it) of drugstore products is the sheer amount of variety at *mostly* reasonable prices. And 2020 has packed beauty aisles with more $20-and-under options than ever before.

Step into Walgreens and you'll find an entirely new collection from vegan haircare brand Cake Beauty, which includes its $8.99 The Whip Smart So Many Ways Hair Mask that promises to leave strands with mega shine. Or, head over to Rite Aid, where Sally Hansen's new nail and cuticle rehab products landed in February, including the $7.99 Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm which moisturizes hands, nails, and cuticles with aloe and safflower oils. And, if your local Target is basically your second home, be on the look out for new body goodness from Nivea like its $5.29 Refreshing Body Wash.

Whether you're ready to shake things up or just want to add some more variety to your arsenal, go no further than down the road. Ahead, 11 new beauty products all under $20 that are sitting on drugstore shelves right now.