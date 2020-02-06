Things have changed since the Original Naked Palette dropped a decade ago (yes, it's been that long). There's been a major resurgence in vivid, clashing, '80s-style makeup, for starters. With the recent discontinuation of the cult-classic neutral palette and now the launch of a vibrantly colorful collection called Wired, Urban Decay is evolving as rapidly as beauty trends, themselves.

"Shock value" is aptly the slogan behind the new Wired range, a collection of eyeshadows, pencils, liners, and lip tints in the sort of shades you want to wear when you're feeling, well, wired. Even its logo is reminiscent of a neon marquee, which is pretty much the epitome of makeup circa-2020.

While there will always be a place for the Naked Palette in every makeup lover's vanity, cosmetics are now celebrating bold color like they did back in Madonna's day. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Gigi Hadid have been ditching their neutrals in favor of fluorescent lids, rosy cheeks, and bright lips lately. Needless to say, Urban Decay is here for the change.

The brand's new Wired collection includes a $39 palette of 10 "electric" shades, ranging from Switch (orange) and Jolt (yellow) to Savage (hot pink) and Slowburn (vivid coral).

Also in the eye department, there's the new $22 Wired 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, which comes in yellow, purple, pink, and blue — use all four together for a kaleidoscopic look. If you're keen to try the latest floating liner craze, then the new $22 Transforming Liner is necessary. It's basic black at one end and iridescent green, gold, blue, pink, or purple at the other.

Lastly, Urban Decay's new rainbow range features a $22 high-gloss tint, Vice Lip Chemistry, which comes in five shades (orange and a rich coffee color included).

All products in the lineup are cruelty-free and everything besides the palette and pencil are vegan as well. They'll be available on UrbanDecay.com on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, and at Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Belk, Macy's, and QVC starting March 1.

Take a peek at the new launches and sign up for a notification the very moment Urban Decay's new Wired collection becomes available, ahead.