Ulta Beauty’s National Lipstick Day Sale Includes A Blake Lively-Approved Formula For Less Than $8
July 29 may not be considered a federal holiday, but it's reason for celebration for makeup lovers. While you're probably already unwavering in your choice to consistently buy lip products, National Lipstick Day serves as the perfect excuse to stock up...again. Because it only comes once a year, a virtual stopover at Ulta Beauty's National Lipstick Day sale should be on your list to help you fully embrace the day and get deals on products you (and even your favorite celebrities) are obsessed with.
From Beauty Bakerie to MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty has a mishmash of discounts on your favorite lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip stains. Some you'll be able to get two for the price of one, other brands range in discount from 30 to 50 percent off. While National Lipstick Day is technically only one day long, Ulta Beauty kicked off this sale on July 26 and many of the deals will last all week.
While your go-to's are most likely part of the sale, you'll also be able to score some deals on stars' favorite picks. The formula responsible for Blake Lively's gorgeous Met Gala 2018 lip, according to Teen Vogue — L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick — is slashed in price, as well as another drugstore find Beyoncé's makeup artist frequently uses on her, according to Well + Good.
Ahead, you can shop some of the best brands currently featured in the sale.
This lip color is currently on sale for $7.69 and happens to be the shade Lively wore during her 2018 Met Gala appearance. It leaves your lips with major shine without the stickiness or liquidity of a lip gloss.
Everyone can pull off a matte red lip and this smooth formula is ideal for achieving the look. The brand is so confident in its staying power that it suggests leaving the tube at home since you won't need to reapply. In the sale, this lippie is currently featured in the BOGO deal.
The brand known for its iconic lipsticks is getting in on some sale love, too. You can currently get a handful of MAC's Lipstick Lustres for $13.30, including this baby pink shade that's perfect for a subtle and feminine look.
Currently on sale for 50 percent off, this liquid lipstick is a flattering shade that's not *too* bright orange but varies greatly from a typical red. The vegan formula dries matte and is meant to last for hours at a time.
If you're wary of lipstick and its bad rap of leaving you with parched lips, you won't have to worry about that with this lippie. Infused with mango butter, this hydrating formula goes on smooth and gives you impressive color pay off. It's worth swooping up now while it's on sale for $16.80.