July 29 may not be considered a federal holiday, but it's reason for celebration for makeup lovers. While you're probably already unwavering in your choice to consistently buy lip products, National Lipstick Day serves as the perfect excuse to stock up...again. Because it only comes once a year, a virtual stopover at Ulta Beauty's National Lipstick Day sale should be on your list to help you fully embrace the day and get deals on products you (and even your favorite celebrities) are obsessed with.

From Beauty Bakerie to MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty has a mishmash of discounts on your favorite lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip stains. Some you'll be able to get two for the price of one, other brands range in discount from 30 to 50 percent off. While National Lipstick Day is technically only one day long, Ulta Beauty kicked off this sale on July 26 and many of the deals will last all week.

While your go-to's are most likely part of the sale, you'll also be able to score some deals on stars' favorite picks. The formula responsible for Blake Lively's gorgeous Met Gala 2018 lip, according to Teen Vogue — L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick — is slashed in price, as well as another drugstore find Beyoncé's makeup artist frequently uses on her, according to Well + Good.

Ahead, you can shop some of the best brands currently featured in the sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.