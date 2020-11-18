Ulta Beauty's Black Friday 2020 Sale Includes This Major OPI Nail Polish Deal
Apologies in advance if you already have a tab open on Ulta Beauty's website — you'll have to wait just a little bit longer to shop the Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2020 sale. This year, the major beauty retailer is kicking off its Black Friday deals on 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 21. However, for those who prefer strategizing exactly how they're going to attack Black Friday, you don't have to wait until that day to kick off your planning: Ulta Beauty has already revealed an entire page of deals that'll be available online before Thanksgiving even arrives.
And yes, there are quite a few to browse, including more than a handful of products for 50 percent off. The $29 Living Proof PhD Body Builder, $50 NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss vault, and $49.99 Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron will all be half off once Nov. 21 rolls around, just to name a few. Don't pass up the chance to snag Ulta Beauty's in-house selections on top of other brands — the $29.50 Scents For The Seasons For Her Sampler Kit will be 50 percent off, and features samplers of Lancôme Idôle, Carolina Herrera Good Girl, and Givenchy Irrèsistible.
The retailer will be adding even more discounts at 12:01 a.m. CT on Nov. 24, too, like a roundup of regularly $15 to $25 mascaras for only $10 a pop, 50 percent off select Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes, and MAC Cosmetics lipsticks marked down to $15. Some of the Black Friday deals aren't just on solo products, either, like the Buy Two, Get One Free deal on the entire OPI nail polish and nail-care brand.
Is it a lot to process? For sure, as Black Friday sales always are. To make things a bit simpler, keep scrolling to shop some of the most eye-catching and wallet-saving deals from the upcoming Ulta Beauty sale, then make sure to shop them once the event starts up on Nov. 21.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Once you've tried NYX's Butter Gloss, you'll understand why someone would want an entire vault of it. Pick up this giant set for half off on Nov. 21.
Starting Nov. 21, you can sample your way through some of the most popular fragrances at Ulta Beauty for just $14.75.
Romantic pinks and everyday neutrals await in Urban Decay's Naked Cherry palette, which you can get on sale for 50 percent off starting Nov. 24.
Seven different cleansers will be marked down to $15 on Nov. 21, including this moisturizing pick from Peter Thomas Roth's mega-popular Water Drench collection.
Ulta Beauty's website notes that Black Friday will include a Buy Two, Get One Free sale on the *entire* OPI brand. So that new nail polish you were eyeing? It's time to snag it.
Not only is this mascara totally vegan, but it'll give you long, doll-like lashes in one swipe. Get it for $10 on Nov. 24, along with other mascaras from brands like Tarte and Urban Decay.
Already a $156 value, this three-piece, collagen-supporting skin care set from Elemis will be marked down to $47.60 during Ulta Beauty's sale.
MAC Cosmetics' bullet and liquid lipsticks will be discounted to $15 on Nov. 24. As you already know, there are a *ton* of shades to choose from, but if you're stuck go with this easy-to-wear pink.