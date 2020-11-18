Apologies in advance if you already have a tab open on Ulta Beauty's website — you'll have to wait just a little bit longer to shop the Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2020 sale. This year, the major beauty retailer is kicking off its Black Friday deals on 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 21. However, for those who prefer strategizing exactly how they're going to attack Black Friday, you don't have to wait until that day to kick off your planning: Ulta Beauty has already revealed an entire page of deals that'll be available online before Thanksgiving even arrives.

And yes, there are quite a few to browse, including more than a handful of products for 50 percent off. The $29 Living Proof PhD Body Builder, $50 NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss vault, and $49.99 Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron will all be half off once Nov. 21 rolls around, just to name a few. Don't pass up the chance to snag Ulta Beauty's in-house selections on top of other brands — the $29.50 Scents For The Seasons For Her Sampler Kit will be 50 percent off, and features samplers of Lancôme Idôle, Carolina Herrera Good Girl, and Givenchy Irrèsistible.

The retailer will be adding even more discounts at 12:01 a.m. CT on Nov. 24, too, like a roundup of regularly $15 to $25 mascaras for only $10 a pop, 50 percent off select Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes, and MAC Cosmetics lipsticks marked down to $15. Some of the Black Friday deals aren't just on solo products, either, like the Buy Two, Get One Free deal on the entire OPI nail polish and nail-care brand.

Is it a lot to process? For sure, as Black Friday sales always are. To make things a bit simpler, keep scrolling to shop some of the most eye-catching and wallet-saving deals from the upcoming Ulta Beauty sale, then make sure to shop them once the event starts up on Nov. 21.

