Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Back For Fall 2020 — Here Are The Best Deals
Bidding goodbye to summer 2020 is bittersweet: bitter for obvious reasons (pandemics, heat waves, and such), but sweet because of all the long-awaited beauty sales the end of the season will inevitably bring. Truly savvy shoppers know to hold off on impending purchases for The Big One, the near month-long event hosted by Ulta Beauty. The retailer's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is gearing up for its second installment of the year and the deals are legendary as ever.
Come Labor Day, the sales are good and plenty but none are as renowned as the one that takes place on Ulta Beauty. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 19, the chain will offer more than 40 cult-favorite makeup and skincare products for an astonishing 50 percent off, with two or three flash sales happening per day.
Featured brands include Anastasia Beverly Hills, IT Cosmetics, Too Faced, Benefit Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, Mario Badescu, MAC, Tarte, TULA, KKW Beauty, Perricone MD, and Urban Decay.
The 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening both in stores and at Ulta.com, but if you'd prefer to shop safely from home, you can test makeup before you buy via GLAMlab, a virtual product try-on feature in the Ulta Beauty app. The Zoe Report's favorite sale finds, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Urban Decay's colorful eyeliners (available in 39 shades including gold shimmer, trendy white, and this electric blue) invite you to take summer's daring graphic trend into autumn. As an added bonus, the brand's super-pigmented, waterproof pencil will be on sale for half price on Sept. 11.
Mario Badescu's blemish kit consists of a cleanser, a toning lotion, an SPF-spiked moisturizer, a sulfur drying mask, and a sample of the brand's Drying Cream, all essential weapons for your continuous battle against maskne. It will be marked down to $15 on Sept. 1.
Several KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes will be half-price on Sept. 2, among them the one hailing from Kardashian's wedding-inspired Mrs. West collection. This six-shade commodity sold out within minutes of its initial launch in 2019 and was restocked earlier this year.
The return of autumn would typically mean the inevitable demise of your summer glow, but not with Murad's vitamin C cleanser, an antioxidant-rich environmental shield that energizes while purifying and hydrating skin. On Aug. 31, it will cost only $20.
Sadly, none of ABH's beloved eyeshadow palettes are on offer during the 21 Days of Beauty, but on the upside, you can cop this limited-edition four-part brow kit for $19 on Sept. 18.
The final day of the sale is a grand finale of sorts, featuring this cult-classic moisturizer-slash-foundation and two IT Cosmetics makeup brushes. Get the original or oil-free version of this foundation for just under $20 on Sept. 19.