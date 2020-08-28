Bidding goodbye to summer 2020 is bittersweet: bitter for obvious reasons (pandemics, heat waves, and such), but sweet because of all the long-awaited beauty sales the end of the season will inevitably bring. Truly savvy shoppers know to hold off on impending purchases for The Big One, the near month-long event hosted by Ulta Beauty. The retailer's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is gearing up for its second installment of the year and the deals are legendary as ever.

Come Labor Day, the sales are good and plenty but none are as renowned as the one that takes place on Ulta Beauty. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 19, the chain will offer more than 40 cult-favorite makeup and skincare products for an astonishing 50 percent off, with two or three flash sales happening per day.

Featured brands include Anastasia Beverly Hills, IT Cosmetics, Too Faced, Benefit Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, Mario Badescu, MAC, Tarte, TULA, KKW Beauty, Perricone MD, and Urban Decay.

The 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening both in stores and at Ulta.com, but if you'd prefer to shop safely from home, you can test makeup before you buy via GLAMlab, a virtual product try-on feature in the Ulta Beauty app. The Zoe Report's favorite sale finds, ahead.

