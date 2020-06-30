Ulta Beauty's 2020 Summer Sale Includes Markdowns On So Many Cult Favorites
Depending on where you live, languidly browsing Ulta Beauty's stacked, in-store sale section might still be a no-go. But that doesn't mean that you can't get in on Ulta Beauty's Summer Sale — which is currently under way, in case you haven't swung by the beauty retailer's website in the past few days. In fact, the online sale will make you re-excited to do some in-depth digital shopping, seeing as there are more than 2,000 products currently on sale.
According to Ulta Beauty's website, the Summer Sale began on June 28 and will wrap up on July 4. Between those dates, you'll be able to find deals on skin care, makeup, and hair care — up to 50 percent off — just by browsing the beauty retailer's regular sale section. You'll want to take the time to really settle in and click through the expansive page, too; so many cult-favorite products are marked down, like NYX Professional Makeup for 25 percent off and COOLA discounted by 30 percent off.
Though if you don't know where to start, keep on scrolling. Nine fan-favorite finds from Ulta Beauty's Summer Sale are ahead.
Here's your excuse to finally invest in a high-quality hair dryer. Outfitted with a 9-foot cord, cool shot switch, and an ion-enriched air stream, grab this quiet, lightweight, and mega-portable T3 model while it's on sale for $99.99.
Pigmented, comfortable, and now under $5, NYX's cushiony lip gloss is discounted to only $3.75 a pop. Stock up now, or forever hold your peace.
The 16-ounce version of this *extremely* highly rated styling souffle is on sale fore $34. Grab it if you want to define your curls without flaky residue or crunchy gels — or silicones, mineral oils, and parabens.
It looks like outdoor plans are going to be all the rage this summer. Snag this non-comedogenic sunscreen from COOLA while it's marked down to only $25.60.
Once you try Lime Crime's buttery eyeshadows, you'll understand the hype around the brand. Get this six-shade palette while it's on sale for $19; the romantic color story is perfect for summer.
Discounted to $16.80 from $28, Kopari Beauty's all-over Coconut Body Glow can be used as a face highlighter, too — so you know it's going to provide any summer shimmer you're craving.
Fans love this micellar water, which is notably soft on skin even as it removes your makeup. Grab a bottle on sale for $6.74, marked down from the regular $8.99.
So many great OPI shades are on sale, including the nail brand's long-wearing Infinite Shine collection. Snag this pretty, wear-with-everything pink on sale for $7.80.