Ulta Beauty's 2020 Summer Sale Includes Markdowns On So Many Cult Favorites

By Madge Maril
Depending on where you live, languidly browsing Ulta Beauty's stacked, in-store sale section might still be a no-go. But that doesn't mean that you can't get in on Ulta Beauty's Summer Sale — which is currently under way, in case you haven't swung by the beauty retailer's website in the past few days. In fact, the online sale will make you re-excited to do some in-depth digital shopping, seeing as there are more than 2,000 products currently on sale.

According to Ulta Beauty's website, the Summer Sale began on June 28 and will wrap up on July 4. Between those dates, you'll be able to find deals on skin care, makeup, and hair care — up to 50 percent off — just by browsing the beauty retailer's regular sale section. You'll want to take the time to really settle in and click through the expansive page, too; so many cult-favorite products are marked down, like NYX Professional Makeup for 25 percent off and COOLA discounted by 30 percent off.

Though if you don't know where to start, keep on scrolling. Nine fan-favorite finds from Ulta Beauty's Summer Sale are ahead.

Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer
$150
T3

Here's your excuse to finally invest in a high-quality hair dryer. Outfitted with a 9-foot cord, cool shot switch, and an ion-enriched air stream, grab this quiet, lightweight, and mega-portable T3 model while it's on sale for $99.99.

Butter Gloss
$5
NYX Professional Makeup

Pigmented, comfortable, and now under $5, NYX's cushiony lip gloss is discounted to only $3.75 a pop. Stock up now, or forever hold your peace.

Curl Defining Styling Souffle
$40
Curlsmith

The 16-ounce version of this *extremely* highly rated styling souffle is on sale fore $34. Grab it if you want to define your curls without flaky residue or crunchy gels — or silicones, mineral oils, and parabens.

Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Cucumber
$32
COOLA

It looks like outdoor plans are going to be all the rage this summer. Snag this non-comedogenic sunscreen from COOLA while it's marked down to only $25.60.

Prelude Chroma Palette
$38
Lime Crime

Once you try Lime Crime's buttery eyeshadows, you'll understand the hype around the brand. Get this six-shade palette while it's on sale for $19; the romantic color story is perfect for summer.

Coconut Body Glow
$28
Kopari Beauty

Discounted to $16.80 from $28, Kopari Beauty's all-over Coconut Body Glow can be used as a face highlighter, too — so you know it's going to provide any summer shimmer you're craving.

SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover
$8.99
Garnier

Fans love this micellar water, which is notably soft on skin even as it removes your makeup. Grab a bottle on sale for $6.74, marked down from the regular $8.99.

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Nudes/Neutrals in Half Past Nude
$13
OPI

So many great OPI shades are on sale, including the nail brand's long-wearing Infinite Shine collection. Snag this pretty, wear-with-everything pink on sale for $7.80.

Daily Facial Cleanser
$14.49
Cetaphil

If you've never tried this cult-favorite drugstore cleanser before, then it's time to give it a whirl. Not only is it now just $10.87, but the non-stripping, non-comedogenic formula might just replace your (probably much more expensive) go-to.