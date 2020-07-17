Those of us with eternally parched skin know to avoid matte foundations like the plague lest we wind up looking as cracked and patchy as the Mojave Desert. What's left of our options is the moisture touters — you know, the ones that overcompensate for dryness with greasy, slicked-up finishes. Tom Ford's new Traceless Soft Matte Foundation, on the other hand, is one of the few shine-free formulas that cater specifically to thirsty skin.

Not often in the beauty world does one stumble upon a product — whether it be a moisturizer, a foundation, or a lipstick — that hydrates without appearing, well, wet. But the newest addition to Tom Ford's growing Traceless family is a rare exception. The formula combines soft-focus microsphere powders that smooth over imperfections and diffuse light with rich pigments for medium to full coverage.

And while it has no shortage of aesthetic perks — anti-caking, won't settle into pores or fade as a result of humidity — its primary superpower is that it's brimming with skin-loving ingredients. Hyaluronic acid helps lock the moisture in while vitamins C and E and caffeine work to brighten and liven up your complexion. It's not only meant to enhance the appearance of skin, but also the texture of it over time.

The newcomer joins the Touch Cushion Compact Foundation, SPF-spiked Perfecting Foundation, and the beloved Foundation Stick (a fave of Khloé Kardashian's) in Tom Ford's ever-growing Traceless lineup, and it comes just months after another foundation launch: February's Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance.

In addition to all it has going for it, the $88 matte offering features 40 shades, nearly as many as Fenty Beauty's famously inclusive range, and promises to stay in place for 24 hours, even through relentless heat and humidity, solidifying it as an obvious summertime must-try.

