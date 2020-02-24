Chalk it up to the ultra-trendy "clean beauty" movement — however polarizing it may be — but makeup is looking more like skin care by the day. Promising to make people look good is no longer enough of a selling point; products should also be doing double duty to moisturize, protect from the sun, and plump, at the very least, using natural ingredients to do so. It seems like a lot to ask for, sure, but Tom Ford's new Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation is up to the challenge.

The chic fashion brand has been playing in the beauty game for a long while now. Long enough for its signature Traceless Perfecting Foundation, which comes in a cream and a stick, to rack up quite the fan club, that is. It won't be any surprise when the new addition to its cosmetics range accumulates a cult-like following just the same.

Tom Ford debuted the new Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation at its Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show earlier this month. According to a press release from the brand, it's designed to "enhance your natural features through the use of light and symmetry" while simultaneously offering major skin benefits.

The formula features hyaluronic acid, which has been proven to moisturize, plump, and give skin that ultra-hydrated, dewy look.

Courtesy of Tom Ford

It also contains a combination of essential oils — balsam copaiba (an antibacterial astringent used for scar healing), andiroba (a natural remedy for inflammation), and acai (packed with Vitamins A, B, C, and E) — and antioxidant-rich noni extract, which nourishes and calms. The brand has also amped up its sun protection this time around. Whereas its Traceless Perfecting Foundation offered SPF 15, the newest offers SPF 50 (take that, ultraviolet rays).

Skincare perks aside, the Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation aims to provide a glowy complexion courtesy of "light-diffusing powders (that) create the perfect radiant surface to reflect soft light," the brand says.

The foundation provides medium to full coverage and comes in a whopping 40 shades, ranging from pearl to espresso. It's available for $150 at TomFord.com and Nordstrom.com. Shop your new morning routine mainstay, ahead.