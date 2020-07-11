Even though 10-step skincare regimes are commonplace, sometimes you don't want to layer product after product on your skin. Call it laziness, simplification, or whatever you want, but that's where twofers like primer serums, and even four-fers like BB creams, come into play. And out of all the combo products, it's the best moisturizers with SPF that are, undoubtedly, the most helpful.

Why? Because even though everyone knows (ev.ry.one) that SPF is a daily must-have no matter the weather and no matter the skin tone, it still frequently gets bypassed in morning routines. Which can be chalked up to the unappealing aspects of sunscreen — namely casts, greasiness, and dehydrating formulas. But when it's already built into your moisturizer, those concerns largely disappear.

As the name implies, these are moisturizers with SPF, meaning they are moisturizers first. So products like Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 45 is made with mega-moisture retaining ingredient hyaluronic acid while Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30 has actual glacier-derived proteins. And with the many other ingredients that are blended into the chemical or mineral sunscreen formulas, the white cast or shadow blends away.

Sun-protecting moisturizers tend to range in SPF from 15 to 50, so choosing one that's right for you depends mostly on your degree of exposure; what works in January may not suffice for a mid-July beach day. (Also note that the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using SPF 30 or higher with broad-spectrum protection, so you may need to supplement your moisturizer with additional sunscreen if its number does fall on the lower end.) With that in mind, keep scrolling to find the double-duty formula that's right for your morning routine.

