There's nothing like a few months of vitamin D deprivation to strip your skin of its luminous glow. It's only natural to need a little pick-me-up in the complexion department come February, so what better time for RMS Beauty's new Living Glow Face & Body Powder to drop? This allover illuminator is about to become a mainstay in your winter lineup.

Now is about the time when skin starts looking a little bit dull, tired, and lifeless. RMS Beauty's best-selling Living Luminizer — its cult-favorite highlighter — has long been a staple in many people's cold-weather beauty routines. Now, the brand has adapted the illuminating cream into a feather-light powder that can be used all over the body.

On Tues., RMS Beauty dropped its anticipated Living Glow Face & Body Powder and it's basically summer in a jar. The $40 product comes in only one universal shade (dubbed "golden champagne radiance"), as opposed to Living Luminizer, which runs a whole range.

The superfine powder is designed with light-reflecting shimmer to add glow to your cheekbones, or your eyelids, or your collarbones, shoulders, legs, or anywhere else you may need it because every part of the body is affected by harsh winter environments, not just the face.

Adhering to the brand's high standards for clean beauty, the new Living Glow Face & Body Powder is made with organic, "wildcrafted" ingredients like plant-derived squalane (good for battling inflammation and signs of aging) and antioxidant-rich buriti oil, whose fatty acids have been known to leave skin looking smoother and more supple.

The powder, now available online at RMSBeauty.com and Sephora (in stores this March, too), can be applied with the powder puff that comes with it, but RMS Beauty founder Rose-Marie Swift also says in a video to apply a small amount all over the face with a fan brush, then swipe a bit on the eyelids with your fingertips.

RMS Beauty's Living Glow Face & Body Powder is formulated without gluten, soy, and GMOs and is cruelty-free. Your new favorite way to fake a summer glow, ahead.