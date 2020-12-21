On Amazon, pretty much anything has the potential to achieve cult-favorite status, from kitchen gadgets to skin care products and everything else in between. The products that rise to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list may seem random at first glance, but what they all have in common is that they’re truly worth spending your money on: They do what they’re supposed to better than their competitors, and often for a fraction of the price. Ahead, you’ll find this year’s 50 most-loved items on Amazon that are under $35 — scroll through this list, and you’ll see nothing but quality, ingenuity, and truly incredible deals.

Amazon's best-selling products vary widely in terms of categories, which means you’ll find a whole range of random items under $35 here. You’re practically guaranteed to love something, whether you’re shopping for last-minute gifts or easy-yet-impactful home upgrades. Better still, since all these budget-friendly gems are on Amazon Prime, you can have them delivered to your door in just two days (for free!) if you're a Prime member.

Ready to see the products Amazon shoppers have been obsessing over all year? Then keep scrolling.

1. These Jade Face-Massaging Tools To Relieve Tension & Soothe Your Skin RoselynBoutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $19 Amazon See On Amazon This set includes a facial roller and a gua sha tool, both carved of genuine jade. At their core, both tools work in a similar way: By massaging your face with them, you're applying pressure, which can help promote circulation, reduce puffiness, and so much more. Plus, it feels simply amazing, especially when the jade has been chilled in the freezer.

2. An Affordable Cast Iron Skillet With Over 20,000 Glowing Reviews Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Hot Handle Holder $27 Amazon See On Amazon Lodge has been known for making dependable, heirloom-quality cookware for over a century now; their stellar reputation means you can count on this cast iron skillet to stand the test of time. Earning a staggering 22,000 positive reviews (and counting), the pre-seasoned skillet comes with a heat-safe, silicone handle cover, which makes accidental burns so much less likely. Available sizes/styles: 13

3. These Fun, Fluffy Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Parlovable Plush Cross Band Slippers $31 Amazon See On Amazon These slippers feel every bit as fluffy and plush as any other pair you've tried, but because of their open-toe design, they won't make your feet sweaty. Plus, they have durable, anti-skid rubber soles and shock-absorbing footbeds that are cushioned with a thick layer of memory foam — factor in the cute color options, and it's no wonder reviewers are so obsessed. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 8

4. Two Cotton Face Masks With Sewn-In Wires That Help Keep Your Glasses From Fogging Up BeatBasic Cotton Face Cover (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon These reusable face masks are simple, but lack the annoying design flaws so many others have. Sold in a pack of two, they're soft, comfortable, and made of breathable, 100% cotton, with flexible wire sewn at the bridge of the nose, which helps create a secure fit. Reviewers say the wire feature is a must if you have issues with your glasses fogging up!

5. An Aromatherapeutic Bubble Bath That's Infused With Muscle-Soothing Epsom Salt Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 Amazon See On Amazon Like any bubble bath, Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath will make bath time feel so much more luxurious (and fun!). But the epsom salt-infused soak has some more substantive benefits, too — epsom salt is one of the most effective homeopathic treatments for sore muscles, aches, and pains, while the lavender scent can help you mentally relax, too. Available scents: 5

6. This No-Touch Thermometer That'll Be Useful To Have On Hand iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already own a thermometer by now, this popular no-touch model is clearly the way to go. It requires no skin contact and takes mere seconds to take your temperature, after which it'll vibrate before displaying your results on a backlit LED screen. The bright display screen is super nice when you're taking your sleeping kid's temperature in the dark — as is the fact that you won't even have to touch their skin to do so.

7. A Lumbar Support Cushion That'll Make Your Back Feel So Much Better LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Cushion $30 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this lumbar support cushion is nothing short of life-changing, particularly if you spend a lot of time sitting (at your desk or driving, for example). It's made of premium memory foam that feels super soft, and comes with a breathable mesh cover that can be easily removed for cleaning. It also has an adjustable strap in the back, which can be used to secure it to the back of your desk chair or car seat so it stays in place. Available colors: 3

8. The Wireless Bra Reviewers Call The Comfiest They've Ever Tried Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra $15 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are blown away by this best-selling wireless bra, calling it "comfortable enough to sleep in," "the bra that doesn't feel like a bra," and simply, "The One." It's designed with wide, supportive straps, soft wire-free cups, and a unique side panel that provides extra coverage in the armpit area to prevent uncomfortable bulging. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

9. A Curtain Of Twinkling Fairy Lights That Can Be Hung Both Indoors Or Outdoors Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $15 Amazon See On Amazon Hang this curtain of string lights anywhere — indoors or out — to fill the space with whimsical twinkles. The curtain has a total of 300 tiny LED bulbs, which produce warm, glowing light and have eight different light-up settings. Despite the affordable price, reviewers are wowed by the curtain's quality and durability, giving it an impressive 4.6-star average based on 36,000 Amazon ratings.

10. These Silky, Cooling Sheets Reviewer Say "Feel Like Heaven" HC Collection Bed Sheets Set $27 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are completely wowed by this $25 sheet set, writing that the soft, cooling microfiber sheets feel like they belong in a luxury hotel. The four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases, and has an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. "Like heaven," one reviewer marveled, adding, "These are some of the softest, coolest sheets...ever." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 13

11. A Set Of 12 Handcrafted Bath Bombs In Assorted Scents LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $29 Amazon See On Amazon A self-care staple, bath bombs are an ideal gift for a loved one who could use a good pampering sesh — and this gorgeous set has maintained an almost-perfect 4.8-star average from over 20,000 ratings, so you can be confident you're getting the best of the best. The large, colorful bath bombs are hand-crafted in California using all-natural scents and dyes, and come beautifully packaged in a set of 12.

12. The Battery-Operated Milk Frother That Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending Zulay Original Milk Frother $21 Amazon See On Amazon This popular milk frother makes it surprisingly easy to whip up your favorite lattes, cappuccinos, and other hot drinks at home. Compared to ordering at a cafe, using the battery-operated device to make your own drinks will not only save you a ton of money, but will also let you customize your drink exactly how you like it — no judgmental baristas to roll their eyes at a complicated order. Available colors: 24

13. Two Satin Pillowcases That Have Benefits For Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that nearly 70,000 Amazon shoppers left these satin pillowcases a five-star rating. Sold in a set of two, they not only look and feel silky and luxurious, but are also just as good for your skin and hair as real silk ones are. Available sizes: 20" by 26", 20" by 30", 20" by 36", 20" by 40"

Available colors: 23

14. A Soft, Slouchy Sweater With Stylish Color-Blocked Stripes ZESICA Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater $31 Amazon See On Amazon Wrapped in a rainbow of color-blocked stripes, this best-selling crewneck sweater will add some cheer to your winter wardrobe. It's knit in a slouchy, slightly cropped silhouette, with dropped shoulders and ribbing at the neckline, wrists, and hem. "I’m in love with this rainbow sweater and I’m wondering where it’s been all my life," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Super soft and cozy!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

15. The $5 Mascara That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Amazon See On Amazon Essence Lash Princess Mascara promises to make natural lashes look as long and full and falsies — and based on the 10,000+ glowing reviews it's accumulated, it's safe to say the $5 mascara delivers on that promise.

16. A Set Of Glass Food Containers With Leak-Proof, Locking Lids Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers (Set of 5) $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're interested in meal prepping or you've simply been itching to replace your mismatched Tupperware with a new set, you can't go wrong with these glass food storage containers. Sold in a five-piece set, the stackable, durable containers are made of dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe borosilicate glass, and have airtight, locking lids that are completely leak-proof. Available sizes/sets: 4

17. This Top-Rated Ice Roller That Feels Amazing On Stressed, Tired Skin ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $25 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many benefits to using this ice roller, it's a must-have for virtually anyone's beauty kit. It's an impressively effective way to treat common skin concerns like redness, puffiness, and inflammation. Better still, many reviewers swear by it to provide relief from migraines, sinus infections, tension headaches, and more. Available colors: 9

18. Four Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, Plus A Handy Cleaning Brush SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (Set of 4) $9 Amazon See On Amazon You can save the turtles without resigning yourself to a straw-free existence — just use these stainless steel straws instead of plastic ones. Sold in a set of four with a handy brush for easy cleaning, the simple reusable straws have garnered more than 7,200 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far. "These were a great investment, one reviewer wrote. "We use them all the time and they are super easy to clean."

19. These Fan-Favorite Joggers That Come In A Ton Of Different Styles Leggings Depot Solid Jogger Sweatpants $17 Amazon See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these joggers are known for being super comfy and well-made for the price. They also come in practically too many styles to count — and given how strongly reviewers recommend them, it's not a bad idea to stock up on a few different pairs. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available styles: 161

20. This Popular Slow-Burning Candle That Comes In Lots Of Unique Scents Lulu Candles Hand-Poured Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle $20 Amazon See On Amazon This hand-poured scented candle has managed to stand out from its many competitors, earning nearly 8,000 glowing reviews and a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon. What makes it so special? In addition to the fact that it burns forever, the scents it comes in are super unique — for example, one of the most popular options is Pineapple Evergreen, a blend of scents one reviewer felt "compliment each other in ways the world would never have thought possible."

21. The Cult-Favorite Protein Treatment That Transforms Damaged, Over-Processed Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $28 Amazon See On Amazon Olaplex's cult-favorite No. 3 Repairing Treatment has earned near-universal approval from hair professionals, celebrities, and everyone in between — not to mention over 40,000 Amazon shoppers. The protein treatment works by relinking bonds that have become broken due to over-processing and years of heat styling, making even the most damaged hair feel soft and strong again.

22. These Cotton Bath Towels That Seem Way More Expensive Than They Are AmazonBasics Quick-Dry, Luxurious, Soft, 100% Cotton Towels $20 Amazon See On Amazon There's a pretty impressive level of fanfare surrounding these bath towels — they already have more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and that number seems to climb each time you refresh the page. Made of 100% cotton terry in a range of pretty colors, there's nothing too remarkable about them; what sets them apart from competitors is that they're impressively high-quality, yet super affordable. Available sizes/sets: 7

Available colors: 8

23. A Simple Wireless Charger With Over 6,000 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Anker Wireless Charger $13 Amazon See On Amazon More than 50,000 people gave Anker's wireless charger a five-star rating on Amazon. A few factors contribute to its popularity: it's dependable, affordable, and simple to use, it's relatively small, so it won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand, and it's compatible with a wide range of gadgets, from AirPods to the Samsung Galaxy S10 (that said, not all smart phones support wireless charging, so be sure to check your device's capabilities before ordering.) Available colors: 3

24. A Set Of Two Hotel-Quality Gel Pillows DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer summarized the popularity of this gel pillow succinctly: "You could spend $30, $50, $70 on a pillow, but I don’t see how you could really improve on this." Sold in an affordable pack of two, the pillows have soft, breathable cotton covers and a hypoallergenic poly-gel filling, which fans have described as "luxurious" and "like a cloud." Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

25. These Fan-Favorite Leggings That Have A Pocket For Your Phone Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings $25 Amazon See On Amazon Read through the reviews for these cropped yoga leggings, and you'll find nothing but the highest praise. Fans say they feel incredibly soft to the touch, fit like a dream, and always pass the squat test. Plus, they have pockets! Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 25

26. This Exfoliating Sugar Scrub With A Delicious Tropical Scent Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub $10 Amazon See On Amazon This exfoliating sugar scrub is packed full of so many nourishing ingredients, it's hard to believe it's priced at just $10. In addition to 100% pure shea butter, the formula includes oils like safflower seed, evening primrose, and sweet almond, plus skin superfoods like real mango puree or coffee bean, depending on which scent you choose. Given how much you're getting for so little, it's no surprise the scrub has nearly 50,000 five-star ratings and a 4.7-star average on Amazon. Available scents/formulas: 7

27. The New "Lite" Version Of Amazon's Best-Selling Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite costs half what the original Fire TV Stick does, despite having many of the same features. The Lite still lets you stream from platforms like Netflix and Hulu; the main difference is that its Alexa-enabled remote has a few less capabilities than the original. So, if you're mostly looking for an easy way to stream shows from your TV and don't really care about the bell and whistles, you may as well save $20 and get the Fire TV Stick Lite.

28. Six Organic Hand Sanitizers That Smell Like French Lavender EO Organic French Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray (6-Pack) $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you've been using a lot of hand sanitizer, it's worth treating yourself to this luxurious spray-on sanitizer from EO. The certified-organic formula is tough on bacteria, but oh-so-gentle on your skin, thanks to nourishing ingredients like aloe and glycerin. Plus, the lavender scent might help you relax, too.

29. This Top-Rated Electric Tea Kettle With Over 6,000 Five-Star Reviews AmazonBasics Electric Kettle $25 Amazon See On Amazon Boiling water is so much faster and easier with this electric kettle; if you're someone who drinks a lot of tea or other hot drinks, the $25 investment will be more than worthwhile. Made of durable stainless steel, the kettle brings up to a liter of water to a boil in mere minutes, and it also has an auto-off feature, so you won't need to worry about it boiling dry. Available sizes: 1-liter, 1.7-liter

30. A Clip-On Ring Light That'll Take Your Selfies To The Next Level Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $18 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your goal is to put together a flawless Youtube tutorial or take the perfect selfie, this popular ring light will help you nail it every time. The light clips onto phones, tablets, or laptops of any size, and has three brightness levels for you to choose from. "This. Is. A. Total. Game. Changer," one reviewer wrote, adding, "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE?!"

31. These Best-Selling Jeggings That Look Like Jeans & Feel Like Leggings Amazon Essentials Stretch Knit Jeggings $22 Amazon See On Amazon Fans can't get enough of these best-selling knit jeggings, since they look like authentic jeans, rather than stretchy leggings. They still feel like comfy, stretchy leggings, though, complete with an elastic pull-on waistband. Plus, they come in a ton of colors, prints, and denim washes, ranging from office-friendly herringbone to on-trend camo. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Medium, Long)

Available styles: 15

32. The Cult-Favorite Face & Body Cream That's Great For All Skin Types CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $17 Amazon See On Amazon CeraVe's cult-favorite moisturizer has earned the devotion of countless skin care enthusiasts both on Amazon and in real life. Formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-replenishing ceramides, the dermatologist-favorite cream is incredibly moisturizing, feels like pure luxury going on, and is safe for use on sensitive skin. You can use it on your face and body, too. "I can’t say enough about this holy grail product!" one reviewer wrote. "For years I’ve struggled with mild eczema and have tried so many products that promise what CeraVe does but fail to deliver."

33. A Velvety Fleece Blanket With A Cozy Waffle Texture Exclusivo Mezcla Velvet Throw Blanket $17 Amazon See On Amazon A cozy waffle texture makes this plush, velvety throw blanket feel even more rich and luxurious than most. It's an easy way to layer in rich texture and color on your bed, couch, or a chair, and unlike some throw blankets, it's actually incredibly warm. Available sizes: Throw, XL-Twin, Queen, King

Available colors: 14

34. This Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Oil Made With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $7 Amazon See On Amazon If washing your hands all the time has completely destroyed your cuticles and nails, pick up this best-selling Cuccio nail oil. Made of just a handful of ingredients — including milk, honey, and a few plant-derived oils — it'll help bring your dry, cracked nails and cuticles back to their smoothest, strongest state. It smells amazing, too.

35. A Sturdy Steel Pan Rack That'll Save You So Much Cabinet Space Simple Houseware Pan And Pot Organizer Rack $16 Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on clutter — and clanging — by storing your pans on this sturdy rack. Made of durable steel, it's heavy enough to sit upright on its own so you can store your pans horizontally, or you can mount it to the wall of your cabinet and store your pans vertically — all it takes is a couple screws. Available colors: 2

36. The Digital Meat Thermometer With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Habor Instant Meat Thermometer $13 Amazon See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer makes it far easier to know when your meat is thoroughly cooked, which not only protects you from eating dangerously underdone meat, but also empowers you to avoid overcooking your meat, which can lead to dryness and toughness. Habor's thermometer in particular has a stellar reputation for giving quick and accurate readings, earning well over 4,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far.

37. A Cheap Multipack Of 45 Velvet Scrunchies — & They're Surprisingly Great Quality Chloven Velvet Scrunchies (45 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon How do 45 of these velvet scrunchies cost just $12?! It would still be a pretty good deal if they weren't the best quality, but reviewers say they actually are, noting that the elastic is strong and the velvet they're made of is super soft and plush. Plus, just look how many colors there are — no wonder these have 50,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and a 4.8-star average on Amazon.

38. A Weighted Blanket To Help With Insomnia, Anxiety, & More Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $15 Amazon See On Amazon When mixed with apple cider vinegar or plain old water, this best-selling clay turns into a creamy mask that can be applied to your face or body. It's one of the rare masks that actually, effectively clears out pores, making it a great choice for anyone with blackheads or acne. If you don't believe the hype for yourself, check out its 20,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.

39. The Best-Selling Cold Brew Maker That's Ridiculously Easy To Use Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $16 Amazon See On Amazon Over 25,000 coffee lovers have weighed in, and the verdict is clear: the Takeya cold brew coffee maker is an absolute must-have. With hot brewing methods, making a perfectly rich, smooth cup of coffee at home is notoriously tricky, but with the Takeya, making a concentrated brew (which can be later diluted with cold or hot water, by the way) is practically foolproof. Just add coffee grounds and water to the borosilicate glass pitcher, then leave it in the fridge overnight to brew as you sleep. Available sizes: 1-Quart, 2-Quart

Available colors: 3

40. A Comfy Longline Cardigan That's Super Soft & High-Quality Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan $34 Amazon See On Amazon This longline cardigan is practically guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe — from its soft, substantial knit to its versatile-yet-stylish print, everything about it exudes effortlessly chic style. The best part? It has deep, roomy pockets. "I can't wait to wear it again!" one reviewer wrote. "The material is nice and the quality is superb. Looks expensive." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 27

41. An Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler That Comes In A Ton Of Cute Colors Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler $18 Amazon See On Amazon This travel-friendly tumbler has vacuum-insulated stainless steel walls that'll keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours at a time. It's also a lot cheaper than many similar products, which tend to be surprisingly expensive, and it comes in so many fun colors and designs. Amazon shoppers certainly approve — a number-one best-seller, it has more 4,000 glowing, five-star reviews. Available sizes/lid styles: 9

Available colors/prints: 45

42. This Fan-Favorite Garment Steamer That's Tiny, Yet Powerful Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer $25 Amazon See On Amazon Proof that Amazon reviewers can wax poetic about literally anything, this travel-friendly garment steamer has accumulated more than 7,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews. People can't believe how, despite being small enough to throw in a carry-on bag, the powerful little steamer truly holds it own compared to full-sized steamers, and also love how it heats up quickly and has a long, easy-to-maneuver cord.

43. These Reusable Produce Bags Made Of Durable, Washable Mesh Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags $12 Amazon See On Amazon These reusable mesh produce bags are an easy way to cut down on waste. Plus, they also look so much prettier than a disposable plastic bag, with their tags and drawstrings color-coded to indicate their size. This 15-piece set comes with three small, six medium, and six large drawstring bags, all made of durable, BPA-free polyester mesh. Available colors: 2

Available sizes/sets: 5

44. The Oversized Teddy Jacket That Reviewers Are Obsessed With PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket $34 Amazon See On Amazon A boxy, oversized fit gives this top-rated teddy jacket an effortlessly cool look. Beyond being super stylish, it's also ridiculously soft and cozy, and the fact that it has huge pockets certainly doesn't hurt, either. Choose from a variety of sophisticated colors, as well as several different variations on the cut and design. "This jacket feels like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like. Heaven," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available styles: 34

45. A Soft, Stretchy Bra-Tank That's Worth Stocking Up On Lemedy Sports Bra Tank Top $18 Amazon See On Amazon This simple "brami" is beloved by Amazon reviewers, who compare it to similar versions from far more expensive brands. Made of a soft, stretchy nylon-spandex blend, it has a longline silhouette with spaghetti straps and removable pads. "Literally going to be buying this in any color I can get my hands on," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

46. An Electric Coffee Grinder That's Quiet, Easy To Clean, & Impressively Powerful Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder $17 Amazon See On Amazon Even if you already own an electric coffee grinder, reading the reviews for this one from Hamilton Beach will probably tempt you to buy it anyway. Designed with stainless steel blades and a removable grinding chamber for easy cleanup, the compact, user-friendly gadget is a total powerhouse, and it's also impressively quiet at the same time.

47. A Pro-Quality Makeup Brush Set For Just $13 BESTOPE Premium Makeup Brushes (Set of 16) $13 Amazon See On Amazon In reviews, everyone from beginners to professional makeup artists raves about these makeup brushes, which come in an affordable 16-piece set. Fans say the brushes — which come in various shapes and sizes for every imaginable purpose — are of impeccable quality, from their silky-soft, shed-proof bristles to their gleaming rose gold hardware. For less than a dollar per brush, what do you have to lose?

48. These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Like Real Diamonds Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Earrings $10 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers couldn't be more impressed by these best-selling cubic zirconia studs — in over 3,500 glowing reviews, fans rave about their exceptional quality and sparkle, with more than one person claiming theirs regularly get mistaken for genuine diamond studs. The timeless studs are crafted in sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, and come in round or princess-cut styles in a few different sizes and colors. Available sizes: 4.5-millimeter — 8.5-millimeter

Available colors: 3

49. This Moisturizing Squalane Oil That's Great For Every Skin Type Timeless Skin Care Squalane $12 Amazon See On Amazon The reasons to add squalane oil to your skin care routine are endless: The weightless, quick-absorbing oil is an incredible moisturizer and emollient, and it's suitable for all skin types — even sensitive. A high-quality, undiluted bottle like this one from Timeless Skin Care can easily cost quadruple this much — which probably explains why it has a 4.6-star rating and thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.