When the weather seems to be going through its own ups and downs, figuring out what to wear for a day that starts out cool, gets hot by noon, and bounces back to chilling degrees after dark can lead you into a sartorial frenzy. If you need a helping hand when it comes to finding looks that are fitting for unpredictable weather, Emma Roberts has got the laid-back, casually polished outfit formula handled — and it all comes down to a cozy layering trick.

Roberts has been a longtime fan of skinny jeans, and her latest ensemble reinforces her love for the classic denim style. The actor, who stars in the upcoming thriller The Hunt, was spotted out on a rainy day grocery run in Los Angeles on Mar. 13, sporting a textured sweater over a striped button-down shirt. To maintain the appeal of California cool, the 29-year-old American Horror Story star paired her layered tops with frayed skinny jeans and red checkerboard Vans. Finishing off her look with sunglasses and a Chloe Aby crossbody bag, Robert created an ensemble that's effortlessly cool and essential for anyone’s transitional wardrobe.

With the crewneck sweater and the collared button-down shirt underneath, Roberts’ recent ensemble pulls a page from the preppy-chic aesthetic. A controversial styling tip that has been around for decades, it's the easiest way to instantly polish off any casual look. Considering her untucked shirt, blue jeans and Vans (a brand arguably synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle) she gives it a unique spin that feels both elevated and cozy.

Bruce/Javiles/WCP / BACKGRID

For those of you looking to channel the actor’s comfortable look, opt for the Cotton-Linen Crew from Everlane, which is available for $60. Style it with Rails’ $158 Charli Shirt and leave it untucked like Roberts to show off the stripes. And just in case you want another pairing to add to your wardrobe, Naked Cashmere’s $235 Kaia Sweater will look great with Madewell’s $80 Oversized Ex Boyfriend Shirt.

Ready to add this simple layering trick to your mental Rolodex of outfits? Scroll down to shop these sweaters and shirts below.