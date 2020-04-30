Baggy T-shirts and cozy sweatsuits are great — especially when you have nothing planned past lounging at home. That said, getting too much of a good thing is possible. And when that moment comes, it’s best to have another option. Considering the amount of time you’ve been spending at home, it’s likely you’ve been prioritizing comfort over everything else. However, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Luckily, comfortable terry cloth pieces have made their way to the market — which means your spring and summer loungewear will be comfortable, cool, and chic.

By now, you’ve probably noticed that the ‘90s have come back into the limelight of fashion in a major way. And now that the iconic decade has chosen to settle in for the long haul, it was only a matter of time before the early 2000s would follow suit. Chances are you once associated the terry cloth with the likes of luxurious bathrobes or coordinated tracksuits of the past. But the towel-like fabric has come back for 2020, and judging by the latest arrivals to come from designers big and small, you’re about to see this as the It trend during the warmer months of the year.

When you want to wear a comfortable ensemble that feels polished enough to leave the house, reach for Lucy Folk’s Tidal Relaxed Shirt, $252. Wear it with the matching $188 Tidal Shorts to create a comfortable matching set or style it with your favorite jeans for your next errand run. Another great option to have in your arsenal is the Sunline Textured Terry Sweatpants from Lou & Grey, which cost $69.50.

Frankies Bikinis has a full range of terry cloth pieces, including the Gigi Dress, which is available for $135 and looks like it was made from early '00s dreams. But if jumpsuits are more your thing, the $300 Il Pareo Jumpsuit by Terry. — a brand named after the unique fabric — will be your go-to piece for an easy summer look.

You might think of visits to the beach or tropical vacations when you think of terry toweling, but it can be worn more formally, too. Just look at the $1,245 Uma Paneled Cotton-Blend Terry Midi Dress from Cecilie Bahnsen. Dress it up with a simple pair of flat sandals, and then top of your ensemble with the $49 Terry Cloth Knotted Headband by Lele Sadoughi.

Ready to add some terry cloth pieces to your wardrobe? Scroll down to shop TZR’s picks below.

