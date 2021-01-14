It's been about 10 months since most people's lives changed dramatically. You might have gone from a busy, traffic-filled or crowded subway commute to a WFB lifestyle (that's "work from bed") and in that time, many ditched makeup altogether. Like, not a stitch. For some, the past 10 months have presented a unique opportunity for self-care, improved skin care routines, and in turn, a true embrace of themselves—and that's amazing. But whether it's the new year, or boredom, or something else entirely, bold lipstick is making a comeback. Case in point: these bright celebrity lipstick looks.

In the "Before Times," a swipe of lipstick (especially something like a bold red) was practically synonymous with an instantaneous pick-me-up or a super quick way to be date-night ready. Now, even with nowhere to go, lipstick is feeling fun again. Just take it from Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, both of whom have taken bold colors for a spin.

"🧥💋Sometimes you just gotta get dressed," Ellis Ross captioned her Jan. 12 post in which she paired a camel-hued blazer with a red lip and corresponding red belt.

In Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Jan. 11 Instagram post, the model admitted it was the first time she'd put on makeup in a while, and shared that it felt good, writing "Put some makeup on for the first time in what feels like weeks today, it did wonders in lifting my mood, I must say 😊 I have certainly found myself gravitating to a less-is-more look of late but you can’t beat a great pop of colour on the lips and cheeks. Curious to know what products have you been using lately and loving? 💋💄." Of course, comments flooded in asking the star what lipstick she was wearing, and she replied "stay tuned! Big things coming in 2021 @roseinc 😘," tagging her own beauty site.

Of course, celebs aren't the only ones slowly reintroducing makeup to their daily routines — or at least using it for an occasional (and much needed) pick-me-up. Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno recently posted a video of herself applying a Kosas lipstick with a brush, writing "Sometimes it just takes one product to bring color to your whole face. Featuring @kosas lipstick in Fringe with a cameo appearance of @antonymcosmetics#8 brush for that nice lightly saturated, blurred effect."

Needless to say, if a swipe of lipstick can help differentiate days that seem to blur together, that's one trend worth trying. Below, some picks that make a bold statement with a single swipe.

