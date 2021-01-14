These Bright Celebrity Lipstick Looks Prove The Timeless Makeup Essential Is Not Dead
It's been about 10 months since most people's lives changed dramatically. You might have gone from a busy, traffic-filled or crowded subway commute to a WFB lifestyle (that's "work from bed") and in that time, many ditched makeup altogether. Like, not a stitch. For some, the past 10 months have presented a unique opportunity for self-care, improved skin care routines, and in turn, a true embrace of themselves—and that's amazing. But whether it's the new year, or boredom, or something else entirely, bold lipstick is making a comeback. Case in point: these bright celebrity lipstick looks.
In the "Before Times," a swipe of lipstick (especially something like a bold red) was practically synonymous with an instantaneous pick-me-up or a super quick way to be date-night ready. Now, even with nowhere to go, lipstick is feeling fun again. Just take it from Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, both of whom have taken bold colors for a spin.
"🧥💋Sometimes you just gotta get dressed," Ellis Ross captioned her Jan. 12 post in which she paired a camel-hued blazer with a red lip and corresponding red belt.
In Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Jan. 11 Instagram post, the model admitted it was the first time she'd put on makeup in a while, and shared that it felt good, writing "Put some makeup on for the first time in what feels like weeks today, it did wonders in lifting my mood, I must say 😊 I have certainly found myself gravitating to a less-is-more look of late but you can’t beat a great pop of colour on the lips and cheeks. Curious to know what products have you been using lately and loving? 💋💄." Of course, comments flooded in asking the star what lipstick she was wearing, and she replied "stay tuned! Big things coming in 2021 @roseinc 😘," tagging her own beauty site.
Of course, celebs aren't the only ones slowly reintroducing makeup to their daily routines — or at least using it for an occasional (and much needed) pick-me-up. Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno recently posted a video of herself applying a Kosas lipstick with a brush, writing "Sometimes it just takes one product to bring color to your whole face. Featuring @kosas lipstick in Fringe with a cameo appearance of @antonymcosmetics#8 brush for that nice lightly saturated, blurred effect."
Needless to say, if a swipe of lipstick can help differentiate days that seem to blur together, that's one trend worth trying. Below, some picks that make a bold statement with a single swipe.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Get Denno's look with this warm-toned reddish brown from 'clean' beauty cult-fave, Kosas.
A classic red that's highly-pigmented, long-lasting, and has a shine.
This rust red Nars lipstick comes in the cutest packaging, which basically means your mood will be boosted even before it's actually on your lips.
Red isn't the only way to wear a bold lip—this bright berry shade also does the trick.