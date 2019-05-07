These Celebs Wore Pants To The Met Gala Red Carpet & We're Here For It

The Met Gala is arguably the most glamorous event of the entire year — so it's only fitting attendees typically tend to reach for the most lavish, breathtaking gowns to ever hit the fashion scene (you know, the one's you probably wouldn't wear on a day-to-day basis). Though this year, bold, over-the-top frocks were certainly a red carpet mainstay, there was another wardrobe staple that was a clear frontrunner. That's right, some of the best 2019 Met Gala outfits involved pants, proving the menswear trend is here to stay.
There was a lot of room for interpretation when it came to this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," so it should come as no surprise the red carpet looks were as wide-ranging as ever. Though many chose to show up in bold gowns (complete with feather embellishments or meme-worthy text), others opted for something slightly more practical, stepping onto the museum steps in über-comfy jumpsuits and two-piece suit sets that made a convincing case for two of-the-moment trends: menswear and utilitarian-inspired silhouettes.
Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down all the best 2019 Met Gala looks that involved pants, from Emma Stone's glitzy one-piece to Kris Jenner's wide-leg jumpsuit to Lili Reinhart's bright-blue shorts.