These Celebs Wore Pants To The Met Gala Red Carpet & We're Here For It

The Met Gala is arguably the most glamorous event of the entire year — so it's only fitting attendees typically tend to reach for the most lavish, breathtaking gowns to ever hit the fashion scene (you know, the one's you probably wouldn't wear on a day-to-day basis). Though this year, bold, over-the-top frocks were certainly a red carpet mainstay, there was another wardrobe staple that was a clear frontrunner. That's right, some of the best 2019 Met Gala outfits involved pants, proving the menswear trend is here to stay.

There was a lot of room for interpretation when it came to this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," so it should come as no surprise the red carpet looks were as wide-ranging as ever. Though many chose to show up in bold gowns (complete with feather embellishments or meme-worthy text), others opted for something slightly more practical, stepping onto the museum steps in über-comfy jumpsuits and two-piece suit sets that made a convincing case for two of-the-moment trends: menswear and utilitarian-inspired silhouettes.

Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down all the best 2019 Met Gala looks that involved pants, from Emma Stone's glitzy one-piece to Kris Jenner's wide-leg jumpsuit to Lili Reinhart's bright-blue shorts.

Emma Stone Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Stone took 2019's utilitarian trend out for a spin during the 2019 Met Gala, wearing a sparkly Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and gold pumps.

Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was quite hard to miss Gigi Hadid on Mon. night's Met Gala red carpet. The model shined in a silver Michael Kors Collection jumpsuit and a feather-embellished cape.

Danai Gurira Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Danai Gurira stunned in a sleek black jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.

Elle Fanning Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's safe to say Elle Fanning nailed this year's camp theme; she opted for a brightly colored Miu Miu set and the wildest manicure you ever did see.

Kris Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kris Jenner was the epitome of campy-chic in a custom-made Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit. That blonde wig can't be missed, either.

Bee Shaffer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bee Shaffer was one of the first to arrive on the Met steps — and her black power suit (complete with a bold red train) is sure to go down as one of the best looks of the night.

Kristen Stewart Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristen Stewart took a simpler route with her 2019 Met Gala look, opting for head-to-toe Chanel (plus, bleached brows and pink hair).

Tiffany Haddish Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talk about a wild look. Tiffany Haddish showed up in a zebra-print Michael Kors pantsuit, which reportedly featured a total of 57,000 sequins.

Sophie Turner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had one of the best couple's looks at the Met Gala of all. Turner stunned in a sequin-embellished Louis Vuitton two piece (which actually looked more like a jumpsuit).

Yara Shahidi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi wore a custom Prada bodysuit and matching leggings, accessorizing with a feather cape, of course.