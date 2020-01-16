Fans Of Bloomingdales Should Shop Here, Too

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When you think of iconic department stores, Bloomingdales is likely one of the first to come to mind. Its wide offering of brands makes it a one-stop-shop for curating a wardrobe that boasts both everyday essentials and trendier styles. That said, there are several stores like Bloomingdales that you should have on your radar as you head into a new decade of shopping. After all, the more options you have, the better.
A reliable resource for shopping everything from party dresses and designer denim to outerwear and accessories, the retailer has been helping savvy-shoppers with big seasonal shopping hauls and last-minute outfit purchases for decades. A major perk for multi-brand shopping destinations, like Bloomingdales, is that you can score an array of pieces that hit on different aesthetics and trends all from one location.
So, while you'll certainly still want to hit up the longtime, fashion-girl favorite boutique this season, why not bookmark a few others that deliver a mix of fashion-forward brands, too? Continue on for a list of stores (some may be new to you and others you just need a friendly reminder of) that'll let you check off so many items on your 2020 wishlist. Plus, there are pieces included below for you to shop right now.