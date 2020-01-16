Fans Of Bloomingdales Should Shop Here, Too

When you think of iconic department stores, Bloomingdales is likely one of the first to come to mind. Its wide offering of brands makes it a one-stop-shop for curating a wardrobe that boasts both everyday essentials and trendier styles. That said, there are several stores like Bloomingdales that you should have on your radar as you head into a new decade of shopping. After all, the more options you have, the better.

A reliable resource for shopping everything from party dresses and designer denim to outerwear and accessories, the retailer has been helping savvy-shoppers with big seasonal shopping hauls and last-minute outfit purchases for decades. A major perk for multi-brand shopping destinations, like Bloomingdales, is that you can score an array of pieces that hit on different aesthetics and trends all from one location.

So, while you'll certainly still want to hit up the longtime, fashion-girl favorite boutique this season, why not bookmark a few others that deliver a mix of fashion-forward brands, too? Continue on for a list of stores (some may be new to you and others you just need a friendly reminder of) that'll let you check off so many items on your 2020 wishlist. Plus, there are pieces included below for you to shop right now.

Dover Street Market Shopping at Dover Street Market is an experience every fashion-lover should have. The retailer offers up a curated edit of uber-cool designer clothing in its artfully-designed spaces in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Singapore, and Beijing as well as on its online shop. Bottega Veneta Cammello $2,729.57 see on dover street market

Need Supply While Need Supply's only physical store may be in Richmond, Virginia, its online shop ships worldwide. So, that means you can access its lineup of well-known brands and up-and-coming designers from around the world from the comfort of your own home. Lauren Manoogian Grandma Cardigan in Raw White $450 see on need supply

Intermix Within Intermix's stores and online shop you'll see a strong selection of both established and emerging designers. From festive attire to vacation-wear, the retailer's edit finds the balance of being both playful and sophisticated. A.L.C. Kennedy Tiger-Printed Shift Dress $595 see on intermix

The Dreslyn This Los Angeles-based online specialty store has a mix of designer apparel, accessories, and footwear as well as homewares and beauty. Its edit of brands brings together pieces that are eye-catching yet timeless. Paris Georgia Ivory Organza Shirt $499 see on the dreslyn

FWRD by Elyse Walker From designer closet staples to the newest trends, FWRD has a diverse selection of clothing and accessories from some of the most sought-after labels. Chloe Roy Ankle Boots $1,220 see on fwrd

W CONCEPT If you want to be introduced to new brands from all over the world, head to W CONCEPT. The online shopping destination features a curated selection of global independent designers that'll help you to pick up pieces you likely haven't yet spotted on other fashion-savvy friends. More Or Less Shearing Wool Coat Ivory $260 $238 see on W CONCEPT