The '90s called and it wants you to come pick up your makeup bag before fall hits. While you might be wondering how to incorporate looks from decades back into this season's, you can thank J.Lo's brown lipstick for lining up your go-to fall look for this year. Her most recent professional glam-up consisted of an easy-to-recreate lip that'll carry you through the next few months thanks to inspiration from another era.

Ticking off two boxes with one look, Lopez's whole ensemble caters to both the upcoming season and the currently trendy '90s vibe. This is all in part thanks to her monochrome makeup — most importantly, the brown lip that was lined in a color a bit deeper than the lipstick and gloss. What makes this look even more magical is that Lopez's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, spilled the products she used, so you can get an identical lip at home.

Phillips was kind enough to break it down for followers via her caption on Instagram. Lining Lopez's lips is the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 06, and to fill it in, Phillips used Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in So 90s (formerly known as Birkin Brown). Finally, to top it off, she selected one of KKW Beauty's most recent launches: P.P.S. Gloss.

While her lipstick was the main attraction, the rest of the singer and actor's look was perfectly poised for fall, too. Her brows were groomed into lush arches and her neutral smoky eye matched the overall brown palette. Complementing her makeup, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton fixed her strands into a half-up ponytail and framed it with soft and voluminous brushed-out waves.

Although the reason for Lopez's gorgeous look may be unknown, the 51-year-old did post another Instagram the same day with the caption "Can u feeeeeel it... new music just around the corner!!" So it's safe to say this is probably a hint at even more to come from J.Lo — you know, in addition to her recently announced, highly anticipated beauty line.

Grab everything needed for achieving J.Lo's autumnal lip, below.

