The long and inspiration-filled month of fashion culminates in Paris, arguably the epicenter of the industry. With power houses like Givenchy, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton showing their collections alongside emerging brands like Nanushka and Deveaux, there's a lot to digest. Considering the anticipation and build-up, it's no surprise Rachel Zoe keeps a close eye on this particular week in fashion month. This season, the veteran stylist had no shortage of favorites from Paris' Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week — spanning from classic riffs on everyday glamour to edgy takes on night-out dressing.

"I'm instinctively drawn to looks that celebrate a woman's beauty, rather than those that attempt to eclipse or complicate it," explains Zoe. As a designer herself, with years of styling and general adoration of well-made clothes also under her belt, she has a keen eye for collections that, at their very essence, make women feel confident. Whether she is running errands, heading to the office, or attending a black tie event, there "always has to be some aspect of the outfit that makes her feel empowered," says Zoe.

Rarely does that happen with an overly cerebral collection, or something that isn't rooted in wearability. "For me, the art in fashion comes from intricate embroideries, or movement of an artfully placed feathered trim, or a unique color combination," says Zoe, who isn't taken by statement-for-statement's sake dressing. In our age of climate change and less-is-more consumerism, it's an honest and valid take on fashion's offerings as a whole. So whether you have multiple black tie events on your fall calendar, or simply want a more polished option to throw over your jeans and boots, here are the looks from Paris that garnered Zoe's stamp of approval.

Off-White

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"The perfect blend of sportswear and evening-wear, this body-skimming look offers a clean palette for accessorizing with abandon," says Zoe.

Balmain

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"Anything inspired by equestrian attire is a win in my book, and I adore a floor-length camel cape teamed with rich leather. The oversized croc-embossed bucket bag is sure to be a hit come fall."

Altuzarra

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"The feminine sweetness of the floral print and covered buttons is beautifully balanced by this look's clean lines. I love that it was paired with feather-trimmed flats and a coordinated belt for a little extra flair."

Valentino

Courtesy of Valentino

"Red sequins are a fearless choice, but rendered in an almost monastic silhouette they feel modern and unabashedly powerful."

Giambattista Valli

Courtesy of Giambattista Valli

"Every component of this look in isolation is almost saccharine; puff sleeves, elbow-length gloves, a diaphanous floral-print skirt. Somehow, together, it looks refined and ladylike rather than prissy and girly."

Chloe

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"A built-in capelet in sheer, white pleating adds a Grecian vibe to this effortless gown. Worn with dainty arm cuffs and chunky boots, the look is classic but youthful."

Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

"Come fall, there's nothing better than being wrapped up in a thick teddy coat, and this sustainable Stella McCartney version, which looks stunning worn alone, will be ideal for layering over everything from workwear to off-duty ensembles."

Dior

Courtesy of Dior

"The sheer trend continues with this beautiful embellished number from Dior."

Celine

Courtesy of Celine

"Hedi Slimane continues to perfect his riffs on '70s bourgeois glamour, and this look is everything we'll want to wear come fall."

Givenchy

Courtesy of Givenchy

"Another striking yet fresh approach to evening-wear, without sacrificing strength and femininity."

Chanel

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"High-waisted shorts, sheer tights, and duster coats. Is there a better way to end fashion month than with a Chanel power trio?"