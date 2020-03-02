While there are always hair and makeup trends that come out of Paris Fashion Week — red lips, hair accessories, and watercolor eye makeup being some of the most recent ones spotted this season — it's very rare to see one, cohesive look repeated show after show. And yet, backstage and on the runway during Paris Fall/Winter 2020 fashion week, one type of look seems to be the designer favorite.

Low ponytails with sleek, slicked-down crowns have been paired again and again with graphic cat-eyes, combining two of your favorite beauty looks into one mega trend you can wear all year round. But the best part? This trend comes with a wide range of tips to pulling it off.

For Stella McCartney, lead hairstylist Eugene Souleiman wanted to create a polished pony that didn't look too done. His solution? Layering hairspray. "To keep this look feeling contained and beautiful, what we've done is spray the roots with hairspray and then dry them," he tells TZR. "That way, the roots don't move, and the hair does't fly around." He combed the top layer of hair over the sprayed-down sections and then pulled the hair back — so the ponytail looked done, but not fussy.

For makeup, instead of the typical cat-eye, makeup artist Pat McGrath painted on a thin feline flick that extended out from the crease and ended just below the end of the eyebrow. It was the perfect pair for the glowing skin that was achieved with Tata Harper's Glow Getter Facial. After receiving a series of cleanses and serums, models had Tata Harper's Crème Riche massaged into their skin — a perfect base for their makeup.

The look was similar over at Sacai, where Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau created a simple, yet elegant, low ponytail. "Adding a couple of products to a simple style elevates it and gives it a more fashion look," he says. To achieve the 'do, Palau worked Redken Hardwear 16 Super Strong Gel into the front of the hairline — but only the front. "It's almost like a headband," he said. He left the rest of the hair loose and natural, giving only a few spritzes of hairspray where needed.

The cat-eyes at Sacai were more traditional than the ones shown at Stella McCartney. "[Chitose Abe, founder of Sacai] wanted to do something graphic, but not referencing any time period," lead makeup artist Diane Kendal, who was working with MAC, says. She opted for a flick that didn't have too much of a wing, using MAC's Pro Longewear Fluidline eyeliner. There was no mascara or lipstick, so the focus stayed on the graphic hair and eyes.

It's a simple trend, for sure, but it's one that will almost never go out of style. Souleiman put it best: "We're not reinventing the wheel. We're just polishing the hubcaps." Amen to that.