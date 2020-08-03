You've probably had a little more time than usual on your hands to stand in front of your bathroom mirror and try out hordes of hair masks, every eyeshadow color imaginable, and random fragrances while you're at it. But if you'd like to be a little more intentional with your experiments, the Sephora Favorites POP Set is a new launch that allows you to get an impressive deal on cult-favorites that get plenty of attention on the brand's shelves.

Following the well-received launches of Hello! and Luxe, POP is the last variation of Sephora's curated boxes. While you can sign up to be notified of its launch now, it will officially be available on-site starting Aug. 7. Similar to a subscription box, the POP Set highlights Sephora's top-trending brands and features sample sizes of beloved haircare, skincare, and makeup products, except you know the products you're getting and know they're frequently raved about.

The new box has six items from brands like Maison Margiela and Fenty Beauty and for $15, meaning you get a $26-value package of products that usually cost between $24 and $130 for each full-sized product alone. The spotlight makeup products in POP are a tube of Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, which has 1,300+ five-star reviews, and a pan of the shimmery pink shade Moonstone from Natasha Denona's Palette 5.

If it's skin care that piques your interest, the box also features Fresh's Rose Petal-Soft Deep Hydration Lip Balm and the fragrance-free version of High CBD Formula Body Lotion from Lord Jones. Both are ultra moisturizing, with apricot kernel, black currant, and grape seed oils in the lip balm and shea butter and CBD in the body lotion.

Rounding out all six products are a popular hair gloss and perfume. For your strands, you get 30 milliliters of amika's Flash Instant Shine Hair Mask, which provides plenty of luster thanks to ingredients like hydrolyzed flax seed and red wine extract, and a trial-size bottle of Beach Walk — a coconut, lemon, and bergamot-laced concoction from Maison Margiela's coveted REPLICA line of fragrances.

The POP Set is being released in limited quantities, so be sure to visit Sephora online on Aug. 7. Until then, sign up to be notified of the launch here.