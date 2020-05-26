In-store makeup sampling still has a long way to go until it finds its footing once again — but that doesn't mean that trying out new beauty products (without breaking the bank) has become a thing of the past. Following the late April debut of the new Sephora Favorites categories, the beauty retailer's brand-new Sephora Favorites Hello! Beauty Icons set officially arrived on Sephora.com May 26. For those not yet up to speed, the new Hello! category is about to become a staple in the community: It offers a handful of Sephora-curated beauty samples for only $10.

And as its name implies, the six-piece sample set is stacked with iconic products, both new and classic. It includes a NARS Lipstick in Tolède, Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask, and a travel-friendly vial of Viktor&Rolf's fan-favorite perfume, Flowerbomb. Up-and-coming brands like LANEIGE, Youth To The People, and NUDESTIX are represented, as well — so you can finally try that Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser with 1,500 perfect reviews.

Better yet, the $10 set is a $36 value. "We’re excited to bring our clients the next launch from Sephora Favorites with our newest Hello! set. For only $10, clients can access six highly coveted, sample-sized products," Emmy Berlind, VP of Content Strategy at Sephora, tells TZR via email. "Whether you’re new to beauty and looking to trial products before fully committing, or beauty-obsessed and interested in discovering new products from some of our favorite brands, this set offers something for everyone."

Courtesy of Sephora

One more addition in the Hello! Beauty Icons set will catch the attention of the savvy makeup shopper. Sephora included vouchers for 15 percent off the full-sized versions of the set's products. So, you can still get a deal if you happen to fall in love with how the LANEIGE Water Bank Moisture Cream plumps up your skin or the signature pink of the NARS lip color.

After all, you'll never know how a product works with your routine until you give it a whirl. Ahead, the Sephora Favorites Hello! Beauty Icons set, available as of May 26 on Sephora.com.

