There are few brands as synonymous with cool-kid clothing as Acne Studios. The Stockholm-based label is known for its ability to dictate trends, while offering a constant range of of versatile and forever pieces. Not to mention, the cult-followed name also makes one-of-a-kind pieces that you wont find anywhere else. Along the same vein, the new Acne Studios capsule is designed as a tribute to the popular '90s toy, Monster in My Pocket and puts an edgy spin on the industry's undying nostalgia trend.

Childhood memorabilia holds a special place in ones heart and aside from functionality, clothing is supposed to invoke joy with personal meaning. To bring that love to life, Acne Studio's latest capsule collection features '90s toy Monster in My Pocket. If you're unfamiliar with the mega-hit, it was considered one of the greatest toys of all time. Taking inspiration from mythology and science fiction, hundreds of monsters and creatures were made into tiny collectables. And whether or not you adored the toy, there's no denying that the new capsule is dripping in cool factor.

With prints of well-known characters adorning tee's and hoodies, a mystical color palette and exquisite details create an extra special assortment. Among the full collection are timeless pieces like a knit sweater with a single striped sleeve, a screen-printed crisp button-down and a cozy graphic sweatshirt. Some of the must-have accessories include retro ribbed gym socks and a printed bucket hat and scarves.

Courtesy of Acne Studios Courtesy of Acne Studios Courtesy of Acne Studios Courtesy of Acne Studios

As far as the brand's previous capsules are concerned, the newest is relatively attainable. Priced between $65 and $800, the lineup has something for everyone. From sporty hoodies and color-blocked tube socks, to oversized cotton button ups and bucket hats, the offering has every category in your wardrobe covered. However if you're looking to bring one of these fun pieces into your wardrobe in a much more subtle way, go with the playfully printed scarf for $180. You can tie it around your neck or loop it through the handle of your favorite tote, to give a go-to staple an instant update.

The Acne Studios Monster in My Pocket capsule collection will be available in select stores and on acnestudios.com on Feb. 8.