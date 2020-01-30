The Zoe Report
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Mango Sale Is Now Up To 70 Percent Off — Here Are The 13 Finds You Should Have In Your Cart

By Danielle Naer
It's that time of year where fashion lovers everywhere are shopping the countless end-of-season sales to hit the internet. Those familiar with the markdown crunch-time will tell you that the MANGO sale is one to be sure to watch for, with discounts that annually wow shoppers. The Barcelona-based brand is known for creating core essentials for the young urbanite, with a refined eye for elevated shapes and textures. This year, there are truly hundreds of items included in the markdown, with options ranging from fall coats to spring sandals.

Rather than waste unnecessary time, TZR sifted through the MANGO sale to share all the best finds. That includes everything from leather trousers to lavender sweaters, which will keep you cozy through the rest of the season and can be styled for warmer weather months. too. You'll also find their accessories, which include designs inspired by fan favorites like Cult Gaia and Balenciaga, at a fraction of the cost. Should it be something else that you're after, you're free to peruse the hundreds of offerings right on their site.

Continue on to shop some of the must-have pieces, below to get a true understanding of just how good this sale really is.

Tie-dye print dress
$51
MANGO

Tie dye is having a major moment. If you haven't yet figured out how to style it in 2020, let this cozy slip dress make it easy for you.

Net Wood Bag
$29.99
MANGO

For full transparency, this bag is *impossible* to say no to. Toss in your favorite lip balm and sunscreen, and you're ready for the beach.

Regular straight jeans
$39
MANGO

The hero work pant. These look like khakis enough to get you to 5:00 for that happy hour. Style with a white blouse and loafers, or an ankle boot for cold-weather days.

Bow collar top
$29.99
MANGO

This surprising blouse features a sash collar that ties at the back. Pair with a skirt for a more evening-centric look, or tuck into your favorite blue jeans.

Linen Strap Dress
$39.99
MANGO

Some pieces are like a breath of fresh air. This is one of those pieces. Style with espadrilles for a wear-anywhere warm weather look, or throw a white long-sleeve under to start donning this a few months early.

Rolled-up sleeves sweater
$17.99
MANGO

This lilac turtleneck adds a cheery pop of color to any all-black outfit. Or, pair with white culottes for a fresh color-blocking effect.

Ripped Relax Jeans
$29.99
MANGO

The distressed jean for every day of the week. Wear with chunky sneakers (Monday) or black patent leather booties (Friday)

Fringe Leather Jacket
$99.99
MANGO

This is the jacket you weren't sure if you'd fully wear at full price. Now it's half off, so get ready to take that fashion risk. Wear with leather trousers for a night out, or unzipped with a white sundress and cowboy boots during the day.

Slingback leather shoes
$49.99
MANGO

This slingback mule brings the shapes and darts that are lusted over in 2020. Wear with distressed jeans or work pants.

Polka Dot Dress Mini
$29.99
MANGO

To be worn on the first official warm-weather day. Style with a crop and a denim jacket for brunch, or a white blouse and white boots for work.

Leather effect high waist pant
$29.99
MANGO

Because the three-year-old leather leggings you have just aren't cutting it. This is the going-out pant you keep forgetting to invest in, for just $29.99.

Wool double-breasted coat
$169.99
MANGO

Remember that white coat that Andy Sachs wears in "The Devil Wears Prada" during yet another errands run? This is that coat. Now all you need is a tweed cabby hat.

Maxi sole sneakers
$39.99
MANGO

These cost-friendly kicks allow you to try the thick-soled trend without having to splurge. Wear with biker shorts or joggers for an off-duty look.