It's that time of year where fashion lovers everywhere are shopping the countless end-of-season sales to hit the internet. Those familiar with the markdown crunch-time will tell you that the MANGO sale is one to be sure to watch for, with discounts that annually wow shoppers. The Barcelona-based brand is known for creating core essentials for the young urbanite, with a refined eye for elevated shapes and textures. This year, there are truly hundreds of items included in the markdown, with options ranging from fall coats to spring sandals.

Rather than waste unnecessary time, TZR sifted through the MANGO sale to share all the best finds. That includes everything from leather trousers to lavender sweaters, which will keep you cozy through the rest of the season and can be styled for warmer weather months. too. You'll also find their accessories, which include designs inspired by fan favorites like Cult Gaia and Balenciaga, at a fraction of the cost. Should it be something else that you're after, you're free to peruse the hundreds of offerings right on their site.

Continue on to shop some of the must-have pieces, below to get a true understanding of just how good this sale really is.