The Luxury Beauty Gifts Under $200 Worth Splurging On
While whipping up a delicious cup of hot chocolate and decorating your apartment with pretty lights is an important part of the holiday season, there's nothing quite as special as shopping for thoughtful gifts. You know, that giddy rush of adrenaline you get when you find the perfect item for a loved one. And though there's no price tag on how much you care for someone, that doesn't mean you can't splurge on them. Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, or the girl across the hall that always fetches your packages, you can count on a luxury beauty gift under $200 to show your appreciation.
When it comes to gifting luxe beauty products, you have to first evaluate the receiver's preferences. Is their eyeshadow palette drawer constantly updated with the newest products to hit the shelves? If they don't have Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette Divine Rose II palette in their collection, they'll probably be wondering how they lived without it. And if they have a 13-step skin care routine, they'll want to implement Drunk Elephant into the mix (if they haven't yet). Featuring eight of its bestsellers, The Littles gift set is a great entry point into the brand, as well.
So without further ado, find 15 luxury beauty gifts under $200 to gift this holiday season. Once you hear them raving about it, you might have to pick one up for yourself, too.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Diptyque's Kit of 3 Soaps
Luxury hands soaps are *very* on-brand for 2020. Might as well make washing your hands fun, right? These soaps will do just that.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette Divine Rose II
Whether they prefer a neutral eye or a full-on glam moment, they'll constantly reach for Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose II.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum Spray
Reserve Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Suprême for the most stylish trendsetter in your circle. The deep notes of Egyptian jasmine entice mystery, while sparkling vetiver and juicy gourmand berries keep it smelling fresh and modern. Plus, it’s housed in the most elegant black-to-glitter dégradé stiletto bottle, a signature of the Good Girl range that’s equal parts haute couture and conversation piece.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Slip's Beauty Sleep Collection Gift Set
Getting a good night's sleep these days can be a struggle. So to help them get some much needed shut-eye, gift Slip's Beauty Sleep Collection Gift Set. Included is a silk queen pillowcase and eye mask.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Nuface's Mini Break The Ice
There's a good chance they've seen an Instagram story of one of their followers using a Nuface tool. Let them try out the trendy product themselves with the brand's Mini Break The Ice.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Epara's Moisturizing Face Cream
Winter calls for a hydrating face cream. Save their dry skin with Epara's Moisturizing Face Cream, which is infused with ingredients like marula oil, moringa oil, argan oil, and shea butter.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Jenny Patinkin's Rose on Rose Body Roller
They might already own a face roller, but what about a body roller? This Rose on Rose Body Roller from Jenny Patinkin will help to relieve stress throughout their body. Plus, it'll look cute sitting on their night stand.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Pattern Beauty's Deluxe Styling Bundle
If their hair is curly, coily, or tight-textured, Pattern Beauty's Deluxe Styling Bundle has everything they need to achieve gorgeous locks.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Boy Smells' Rituals Trio Set
For the person in your life who always has multiple candles lit throughout their apartment, gift them with Boy Smells' Rituals Trio Set. They'll be burning through them in no time.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: AJ Crimson's Artist Kit
Allow them to tap into their inner beauty wiz with AJ Crimson's Artist Kit. Even if they aren't a pro, they'll have fun creating a gorgeous complexion with the six shades in the palette.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Drunk Elephant's The Littles
If they've been itching to try out more of Drunk Elephant's cult-favorite products, The Littles set presents them with the opportunity to do so. Included in the kit are eight mini versions of the brand's bestsellers.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Chanel's Instant Illumination
Nothing screams luxury beauty quite like Chanel. Consider gifting the brand's Instant Illumination set, which includes the Hydra Beauty Camella Water Cream Illuminating Hydrating Fluid, Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick in Golden Light, and Poudre Lumière Highlighting Powder in 10 Ivory Gold. The receiver will love the chic case it comes with, too.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Tom Ford's Eau de Soleil Blanc
If you're considering gifting a perfume this season, look no further than Tom Ford's Eau de Soleil Blanc. You really can't go wrong with any fragrance from the brand, but this gem is perfect for those who adore a floral scent.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Klur's Elements Of Comfort Botanical Body Oil
A body oil is a must-have in the winter. Treat them to a luxe option, like Klur's Elements Of Comfort Botanical Body Oil. Bonus: it has a lovely floral, earthy scent to it.
Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Oribe's Gold Lust Collection
Oribe's Gold Lust Collection will assist in giving your pal the healthiest hair ever. This trio includes the.Gold Lust Shampoo, Gold Lust Conditioner, and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil. And the chic bottles are worthy of an Instagram post.