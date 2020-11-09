While whipping up a delicious cup of hot chocolate and decorating your apartment with pretty lights is an important part of the holiday season, there's nothing quite as special as shopping for thoughtful gifts. You know, that giddy rush of adrenaline you get when you find the perfect item for a loved one. And though there's no price tag on how much you care for someone, that doesn't mean you can't splurge on them. Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, or the girl across the hall that always fetches your packages, you can count on a luxury beauty gift under $200 to show your appreciation.

When it comes to gifting luxe beauty products, you have to first evaluate the receiver's preferences. Is their eyeshadow palette drawer constantly updated with the newest products to hit the shelves? If they don't have Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette Divine Rose II palette in their collection, they'll probably be wondering how they lived without it. And if they have a 13-step skin care routine, they'll want to implement Drunk Elephant into the mix (if they haven't yet). Featuring eight of its bestsellers, The Littles gift set is a great entry point into the brand, as well.

So without further ado, find 15 luxury beauty gifts under $200 to gift this holiday season. Once you hear them raving about it, you might have to pick one up for yourself, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Diptyque's Kit of 3 Soaps

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette Divine Rose II

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum Spray

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Slip's Beauty Sleep Collection Gift Set

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Nuface's Mini Break The Ice

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Epara's Moisturizing Face Cream

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Jenny Patinkin's Rose on Rose Body Roller

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Pattern Beauty's Deluxe Styling Bundle

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Boy Smells' Rituals Trio Set

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: AJ Crimson's Artist Kit

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Drunk Elephant's The Littles

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Chanel's Instant Illumination

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Tom Ford's Eau de Soleil Blanc

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Klur's Elements Of Comfort Botanical Body Oil

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: Oribe's Gold Lust Collection

Luxury Beauty Gift Under $200: La Mer's Lip Balm