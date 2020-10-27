So, the secret is out: You can shop the luxury beauty gift sets of 2020 even if you aren't doing it for your holiday gift list. In fact, with how many good ones have already arrived at retailers, it's practically encouraged to peruse at least some of the value sets just for yourself. You don't need to swing by tiny boutiques or brick-and-mortar retailers to take advantage of the rarely discounted products and limited-edition kits, either. Net-a-Porter, Sephora, Dermstore, and more all make the online beauty shopping experience a breeze — no small feat, honestly.
With that in mind, you can knock out your holiday shopping early if you keep scrolling. Below are 10 gift sets from some of the best luxury beauty brands, such as YSL Beauty, Kilian, and Tata Harper, just to name a few. Haircare, skin care, and makeup are all included. (Though a word to the wise: Stick to gifting lipstick or perfume if you don't know your giftee's entire hair or skin routines.)
Whether you shop for yourself, a family member, or a very lucky friend, ahead are some of the best gift sets and value kits from luxury beauty brands. All that's missing from here is wrapping paper and a few equally luxurious bows.
Sunday Riley's adorably named skin care products are quite catchy — but the results they offer are no joke. This set in particular is all about powerful results, rounding up the A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, and CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum.
A lip color — and texture — for every occasion. YSL Beauty's covetable lip vault offers satin lipstick, lip stain, lipstick balm, and liquid lipstick in a variety of shades fit for everyday wear and special nights out.
Dewy summer skin doesn't have to end when the cold weather hits. Summer Fridays' hydration-focused kit includes the cult-favorite Jet Lag Mask along with one bottle of the vitamin-rich CC Me Serum and a vanilla-scented Lip Butter Balm.
From Good Girl Gone Bad to Love, Don‘t Be Shy, this fragrance set is a trip down Kilian lane. It doesn't hurt that the case itself is incredibly chic, too.
A $609 value, this ultra-luxe kit features the beauty brand's LED SpectraLite FaceWare Pro front and center, an LED mask used to even skin texture and reduce acne.
More likely to invest in your makeup and skin care than hair? Grab this Christophe Robin value set. It's regularly $124 and features a scalp scrub and hair mask duo that'll replace buildup and damage with healthy, shiny hair.
Make no mistake, you're going to be tempted to keep Susanne Kaufmann's luxurious home spa set if you do pick it up for a loved one. It includes everything you need for a pampering night in, including a calming bath soak, moisturizing mask, and body butter.
Pick up this Peter Thomas Roth set if you're shopping for someone newer to skin care — it's simple to use, fun, and inclusive to every skin situation. The 24K Gold Mask will thrill them, too (and have you explaining how gold works for skin).
The chance to try out all of the products included in this Tata Harper kit is well worth $75, though fans of the cult brand won't be complaining about the price. It includes best-sellers like the Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, and the Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil.