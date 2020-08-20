There isn’t much out there that rivals the feeling of finally adding a highly coveted piece into your sartorial collection. But if there’s one thing any shopper will agree on, what undoubtedly makes the deal sweeter is when you can get it for a lower price (especially when it happens to be on super sale). And thanks to the cult-favorite shopping destination Lisa Says Gah’s sample sale, that’s exactly what you’ll find — and yes, it’s teeming with must-have items from some of fashion’s favorite designers.

After five months of living in your coziest loungewear and everyday basics, odds are your summer ensembles haven't been exactly what you had planned pre-COVID. And if you’ve found yourself stuck in a fashion rut as of late, the Lisa Says Gah sample sale comes at a perfect time. Items from past seasons are available for up to 75 percent off, which means that if you want to stock up on pieces that’ll spark inspiration, this is the sale to shop.

San Francisco-based Lisa Says Gah has become known in the fashion industry as one of the top stores for independent designers big and small. You’ll find pieces from It brands including, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Mara Hoffman, GANNI, House of Sunny, and more. Plus, the retailer also has its in-house line, which creates pieces that are just as dreamy as everything else.

This year has seemingly become the year of the ribbed tank top, and if you want to add one (or one more) to your wardrobe, opt for Goldsign’s The Rib Nineties Shell Tank Top, which is available for $88.99. Another trend that’s been everywhere this summer is smocking — a look you can find in Lisa Says Gah’s now-$93.99 Tammy Dress.

Lisa Says Gah’s epic sale is also a great time to get timeless staples, like the Rolla’s Sailor Jeans, on sale for $53.99. Complement them with a pair of the must-have $244 Olympia Wedges from Maryam Nassir Zadeh for a street style-worthy ensemble.

Whether you’re shopping for a handful of new clothes to wear as you squeeze every last bit of summer into your days or you’re beginning to piece together your closet for fall, Lisa Says Gah’s retailer has something for you. Scroll down to shop Lisa Says Gah's sample sale below and add these to your closet now

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article..