A new concealer launch had quite a few expectations to live up to, even before slipping on a face mask before you leave your house became a daily occurrence. A great formula doesn't just conceal — it also brightens, smooths, and stays put, no creasing or cracking. But if any concealer could drop into the market and shake the whole thing up — while still working beneath a mask — it would be The Lip Bar's new Quick Conceal Caffeine Concealer.

Launched on Sept. 21 and retailing for only $15 per shade, Quick Conceal fits right into The Lip Bar's famously easy-to-use makeup line. The six shades match up with the already launched Skin Serum Foundation range; and even if you've never used the foundation before, The Lip Bar has a complexion shade finder right on its website.

Moreover, the new Quick Conceal formula actually offers sheer, buildable, flexible coverage, which is my own personal definition of perfection for a concealer. The Lip Bar sent the 1:00 Ivory shade my way before the launch, and I was able to experiment with the warm formula ahead of time. Emphasis on the word warm: The slight golden tint to Ivory in particular is ideal if you want to use the concealer on under-eye bags without color-correcting first.

Courtesy of The Lip Bar

No additional skill is required to do so, either. I found that the Quick Conceal formula works beautifully when blotted into your skin with just your finger. The doe-foot applicator wand that comes with the component administers only a slight dollop of product when you pull it out of the tube. Even better, on areas where I needed extra concealer — here's looking at you, tear troughs — the formula layered gorgeously on top of itself, sitting on my skin instead of settling into fine lines.

Madge Maril Madge Maril

Since Quick Conceal "self-sets," too, you don't need to pat on any additional powder to bake the formula. The new concealer even stayed in place while I wore a mask, and I didn't notice any telltale golden-beige smudges on the inside after I slipped it off. So, if you like a concealer that's extremely easy to use, doesn't require brushes, minimizes how many steps are in your beauty routine, and can stand its own against a face mask — I recommend scrolling down to shop the Quick Conceal Caffeine Concealer, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.