If you missed out on purchasing an item from President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' merchandise line during their campaign last year, not to worry. Ahead of Inauguration Day (it's next week on Wednesday, Jan. 20), the Presidential Inaugural Committee has re-launched the Believe in Better merchandise collection. It features six-limited edition designs that will help you dress up most appropriately while (virtually) watching Biden be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.

The Believe in Better merch line first launched back in Sept. 2020, which you may have seen all over social media, and encompassed sweatshirts, scarves, jewelry, and other pieces from 19 well-known designers. For this month's re-launch, new pieces include Roxanne Assoulin's Unity and Come Together Bracelets, a Gabriela Hearst tie-dye pullover, Aurora James's 46 Crew Socks, Thakoon Panichgul's Unity Won Over Division pullover, and Joe Perez's United America Concert hoodie. The limited-edition items were made by American union workers — an important point to note as Biden has previously discussed his plans to create more jobs for Americans — and join the site's previous merch selections from other designers such as Lizzie Fortunato and Prozena Schouler.

"There haven't been a lot of opportunities to design from a place of pure joy in the past year, but this was really that moment for me," said James in a statement. "...We are finally able to breathe again, at least in some ways. And even when these socks are vintage, sitting in my drawer, they will symbolize this moment of collective freedom."

Courtesy of Biden Inaugural

This idea of freedom and unity has been echoed by Biden himself, as part of his campaign strategy in 2020, in response to President Donald Trump.

Before you add your favorite inaugural merch to your checkout cart, there are some important facts to know about the upcoming ceremony. President-Elect Biden will be sworn in by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. before noon, Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will also give a performance; there will also be a television special hosted by Tom Hanks that will feature celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Demi Lovato. The events will be live streamed by The Presidential Inauguration Committee and The New York Times.

Enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of your couch while wearing some new Biden-Harris merch, below.

