Just like your wardrobe, the upcoming new season might have you itching to update your home, too. And as you'll be spending the majority of time indoors for the foreseeable future, it's the ideal excuse to splurge on some furnishings. Though redecorating your space typically comes at a hefty price, you don't necessarily have to spend an arm and a leg — especially if you're strategic on when you do your shopping. Case in point: This year's Labor Day home decor sales make for the perfect opportunity to pick up chic pieces with major discounts.

With the can't-miss deals going on, you can revamp or at least upgrade every room in your house. For instance, if you're seeking a luxe statement chair for the corner of your living room to comfortably send emails in, try ABC Carpet & Home, which is offering up to 30 percent off. And maybe you've been envious of your co-worker's wall art that you've been getting glimpses of over Zoom calls. In that case, France & Son Co. has eye-catching pieces to make your walls replicate an art museum (and they're up to 25 percent off).

As your inbox is probably full of Labor Day sale notifications, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed on where to even start. To help you out, ahead, TZR found the best home decor deals to jump on this holiday weekend.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: ABC Carpet & Home

If you've scrolled ABC Carpet & Home's website or stepped foot in its brick-and-mortar store in New York City, you know why it's a go-to destination for all things interiors. From Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, if you buy more, you'll save more. For purchases of $100 or more, 20 percent will be taken off, for $500 or more you'll get a 25 percent discount, and for $1,500 or more, you'll get a discount of 30 percent off. Use promo code laborday online, or hop into its Manhattan or Brooklyn stores and check out the pieces IRL.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Overstock

Overstock's prices are hard to beat on a regular day and, during its Labor Day blowout, you can save even more. There are savings on more than 1,000 items (yes, you read that right), on which you can get up to 70 percent off. And to make things easy, the website allows you to shop by department, like patio furniture, dining room, and kitchen.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Article.

If you gravitate toward both modern and Scandinavian furniture, Article. should be on your radar (if it isn't already). Now until Sept. 7, the affordable retailer is hosting a sale, offering up to 40 percent off.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Nest Bedding

Mattresses can be pricey, so it's understandable if you've been putting off replacing the one you've owned for years. But with Nest Bedding's 20-percent-off site-wide sale, it's the perfect time to give in once and for all. The sale goes from Sept. 3 to Sept. 14 — just add the promo code NESTLOVE and watch the price drop. Bonus: There's no minimum required to spend.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: World Market

Through Monday, Sept. 7, World Market is offering up to 40 percent off its furniture. Splurge on a new couch or coffee table for your living room, or a luxe desk for your home office. Plus, you can get an additional 10 percent off for curbside pick ups.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: France & Son

With more than 2,000 discounted pieces in France & Son's Labor Day sale, you won't be limited on options. From cool artwork to fancy lighting, turn to the sale to make your home ever so stylish. And select items are an additional 25 percent off once added to cart, which is even more reason to shop.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Brooklyn Bedding

As you're spending more and more time lounging in bed these days, consider investing in fresh new sheets. Now until Sept. 7, Brooklyn bedding is offering 25 percent off all items, and 50 percent off all sheets.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Google Home

A Google Home Max will serve many purposes through the rest of quarantine. Whether you listen to music throughout your work day or host socially distant game nights with friends, the device is exactly what you need to make life a little easier. Originally priced at $299, save a whooping $100 on the electronic essential now until Sept. 10.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Birch Lane

Thinking about sprucing up your home office or upgrading your back patio? Whatever you're in the market for, Birch Lane is a one-stop-shop for home decor. Sign up for its early access to shop its large selection of items up to 70 percent off.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: RiLEY Home

Get your beauty sleep with RiLEY Home's award-winning linen bedding, and get 20 percent off it until Sept. 7 with code SUMMERLINEN20. Plus, receive an extra 10 percent off already reduced home goods in its Last Chance section when you use code LASTCHANCE10.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Rifle Paper Co.

Whether you want to update your wall art or decorate your desk at home with chic office supplies, Rifle Paper Co. is the ultimate source for basically any home decor you have in mind. From Sept. 3 to Sept. 8 get 20 percent off site-wide (excluding wallpaper) with the code LABORDAY.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: Pact

Pact's selection of decor is crafted with organic cotton in a fair trade factory. You might want to consider its cozy, sustainable assortment of bed and bath products especially knowing that, during Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, you can score 10 percent off orders of $50 or more, 15 percent when you spend $100 or more, and 20 percent off orders of $150 or over.

Labor Day Home Decor Sale: HUROM

Regularly buying green juice at your local supermarket can add up. Though they aren't cheap, juicers will likely end up saving you money in the long run. HUROM's Labor Day sale is your opportunity to snag select juicers, blenders, and accessories for 30 percent off.