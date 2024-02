Kiki De Montparnasse's New Collab Is As Chic As It Is Risqué (There's Pasta & Red Lipstick Involved)

Pasta, red wine, and a rouge lipstick — all things that, until now, were more likely to be found on your dinner table than in your underwear drawer. The Kiki de Montparnasse x Caroline Vreeland Collection not only features designs detailed with the aforementioned items but offers a range of luxe undergarments that find the balance of being both chic and a little risqué.

Known for delivering elevated lingerie, luxury brand Kiki de Montparnasse has collaborated with the singer, actress, and model to create a limited edition capsule of undergarments that are exclusively available for purchase on Farfetch as of Oct. 30. The great granddaughter of legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland, Caroline Vreeland has made a name for herself among the fashion crowd and has an undeniable affinity for a glamorous yet sultry piece of lingerie.

"The things we wear under our clothes are not only for a lover. They are for us, a sweet secret, an added luxury," said Vreeland in a press release. "And to think of you, my darlings, wearing the five things that make me, me, underneath it all, gives me a special thrill."

Courtesy of Farfetch

The collection is composed of several bloomers, $75 each, and thongs, $55 each, that are all made from crinkled silk chiffon. Offered in a variety of colorways, including white, bordeaux, nude, black, and red, both styles feature a design that represents something meaningful to Vreeland. In addition to the red wine, pasta, and red lipstick mentioned previously, there's also a cleavage motif as well as a microphone design embroidered on thong and bloomer styles.

Courtesy of Farfetch

Vreeland's trademark hallmarks bring a unique twist to the sheer thong silhouettes, while the silk bloomer's lace detailing gives them a vintage Hollywood feel. But, no matter what style you go with, your top drawer will undoubtably become more sophisticated and a little sexier, too.

Continue on to see a selection of styles from the exclusive collection, and head over to Farfetch to peruse even more pieces that'll uplift your top drawer this season.

(Stay Up To Date) Become A Style Insider Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more. The Zoe Report Beauty Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > (More Like This)