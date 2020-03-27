At this point, spring is almost synonymous with the Kiehl's annual Friends & Family Sale. It's your yearly opportunity to stock up on skin care without having to pour your entire savings account into salves, serums, and creams. Pull the plug on that virtual shopping cart you've been hoarding between now and April 2 and you'll be treated to 20 percent off and free shipping.

Whether you're one of the thousands who can't live a day without Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream or you've been eyeing the brand's new Vitamin C Eye Serum (freshly launched on March 24), now is your chance to snag it for cheap. The Friends & Family Sale is running from Friday, March 27, through Thursday, April 2, offering 20 percent off everything on the site with the discount code FRIENDS.

Those who spend $150 or more (pre-discount) will also receive a 15-piece gift set. Because Kiehl's stores are temporarily closed due to coronavirus, the brand is waiving shipping fees separate from the Friends & Family offer, too.

Thus, you can save almost $10 on that brand-new Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum (down from $50) or add the Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Mask (now $36 compared to $45) to your nightly #selfcare routine.

And that face cream that sells 10 pots per minute globally? The one that has captured the hearts of Olivia Palermo, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz ... you can now get it for $26 instead of its usual $32. Other fan-favorites in the face department include the Midnight Recovery Face Oil — a cocktail of lavender essential oil, evening primrose oil, and beauty's new buzziest ingredient, squalane — that claims to smoothen and brighten skin by morning. And the Calendula Toner, an alcohol-free formula that has miraculously maintained its popularity since the '60s.

The top-selling Creme de Corps body lotion — comprising ultra-hydrating cocoa butter and beta-carotene, now $24 instead of $30 — is the perfect pre-bikini season surge of moisture. But if it's hair care you want, get your hands on the brand's beloved Amino Acid Shampoo and Conditioner, which utilize from-the-earth ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba butter, and wheat protein to cleanse, strengthen, and soften.

Shop the annual Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale, ahead.