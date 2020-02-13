Some people have become such prominent figures in fashion that they’ve practically become synonymous with it. And if you were to make a Venn diagram of these individuals — going between the industry’s heavyweight veterans like Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington and today’s contemporaries — there’s one ultra-chic person who would land right in the middle: Olivia Palermo. Chances are you’ve come across a photo of the style icon at one point or another during one of the many fashion weeks. And if you’ve ever lusted after her impeccable style, you can finally make it your own with Olivia Palermo’s new clothing line.

While Palermo has always managed to incorporate a broad scope of fashion’s biggest trends into her wardrobe, her style can be summed up in one word: elevated. And now, with her eponymous label, she’s bringing her expertise straight to your closet with a collection chock-full of pieces you can add seamlessly into each of your outfits.

Just in time for you to start building your spring and summer wardrobe, Olivia Palermo’s label launches with 84 pieces. Ranging in everything from statement-making printed dresses and skirts to minimalist-approved tops and pants, the collection has pieces for any type of style. And thanks to each garment’s polished nature they’re perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a day at the office or an evening wedding.

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo Courtesy of Olivia Palermo Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

If you aren’t sure where to start with the collection, opt for something classic like the check print blazer and coordinating trousers. Wear it with a pair of classic heels the next time you’re presenting in a big meeting or style it with sneakers or loafers when you want a more casual approach to your work wardrobe. Another great option is the printed long-sleeve mini dress, which feels reminiscent of the mod ‘60s.

For the more formal occasions you have in your schedule, opt for the white cutout dress, which feels both modern and timeless. Wear it with strappy sandals and lean into its utter elegance or a sleek boot if you want to give it an edge. And just in case you need something to throw over your outfit during your daily commute, go for the colorblocked coat to add another visual layer to your ensemble.

Ready to start channeling Palermo’s style with your wardrobe? Head to OliviaPalermo.com to start shopping the collection now.