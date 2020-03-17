The onset of spring always puts the fashion universe in a whimsical mood, making it the perfect time to break out a playful handbag. Luckily, the new J.Crew x Cesta Collective Collaboration is helping the masses to do so. Together, the two brands have architected a lunch pail for the fashion pack, with a silhouette that's equal parts chic and nostalgic. Each of the four models on offer are infused with the brands' distinct codes — from Cesta, their signature silhouettes (including tassel and leather strap features); from J.Crew, the color-ways from their Spring 2020 collection.

Starting on Mar. 17, shoppers can browse the two-part mini-collaboration, which includes a Party Pail Bucket Bag and a Lunch Pail Bag. The Party Pail is available in two distinct patterns — the first, which includes a micro-stripe print in navy and white, along with a fuchsia-dyed tassel closure; the second, which features a nuanced, negative space aesthetic through its baby blue and forest green color blocks. The Lunch Pails, free of the tassel details, offer a mix of macro and micro-striping: the first of which blends mango, fuchsia and navy hues for a high-impact look, the second offering cool greens and blues evoking the colors of sea glass. All four equally conflate Cesta's iconic style with key trends from the J.Crew stable, making it the one to shop now.

COURTESY OF CESTA X J.CREW COURTESY OF CESTA X J.CREW

To sweeten the deal, Cesta's handbags are purveying a well-intentioned global vision for the fashion world, and tons of brands are following suit. In the past, brand initiatives to help neighboring countries have fallen short: if a brand donates shoes, for instance, local shoemakers are put at risk of going out of business. Cesta's business model subverts that misstep — by paying each of their 1,400 female artisans 5-7 times the national average salary to weave the fashionable vessels, the brand promotes long-term stimulation of Rwanda's artisanal economy. Their support of women (from production to purchase) has over two successful years to show for it, making it a purchase you can get behind.

Shop the chic shapes ahead, and stay tuned for more joyful pails through the summer.