Los Angeles is home to some of the best beauty wizards in the business. From hairstylists to makeup artists who are responsible for Hollywood's most glamorous moments, the West Coast is buzzing with world-renowned talent. And with all the celebrity hair transformations revealed this year (many of which done in LA salons), it's no surprise that Los Angeles' latest hair trends are chock-full of unique, funky cuts. No, you don't have to be in LA to give them a whirl — even if you live on the East Coast, you'll probably want to show a photo to your stylist.

According to Jon Reyman, founder of Spoke & Weal salons, the hair trends in LA at the moment are all about embracing texture. "With or without fringe, we are seeing softer cuts, both short and long," he says. "A razor sharp blunt bob is always going to look stylish, but right now soft layered bobs and longer hair feels new and fresh." The hair pro says that feathery layering allows the hair to reach a fuller version of its texture and movement. "For coily hair types, this defined curl and shape takes up space and celebrates beauty."

Shai Amiel, owner of Capella Salon in Studio City, says the trends cover a wide range at the moment, catering to every preference, from the extreme to the more subtle. For instance, he says some clients are being experimental with really short looks, while others are taking advantage of working from home and growing out their hair. And some are opting to completely cut their hair off and start fresh. For Amiel, it's interesting seeing all the hair flying off heads and onto the floor of his salon. "It’s such a liberating feeling to know you can do anything you want with your hair and actually enjoy it."

Get your hairstylist on the phone, because you'll be itching to try one of the looks taking over Los Angeles below.

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Fringe

Amiel has received many requests for all-over fringe. "It’s an easy way to change up your look without committing to losing length," he says. "It’s also something that stands out and gives you [new hair] that is versatile." Plus, you can grow it out in no time. Amiel adds that he's had quite a few clients ask for heavier fringe lately: "It works great for curly or straight hair."

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Long & Undone

"Long hair isn’t about to be a thing of the past any time soon in Los Angeles," Benjamin Mohapi, owner of Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood, says. "Think more Gloria Steinem; real is the new beauty, so whether long or short, less is definitely more."

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Bangs

Lauren Bailey-Chaidez, owner of Stag Hair Parlor on Melrose Avenue, can't seem to go anywhere without spotting heavy curtain bangs (as shown above). "Since we are all wearing our masks, clients are requesting bangs to highlight their eyes." Likewise, Kiyah Wright, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Ciara and Jennifer Hudson, is seeing a surge in people wanting bangs. "Bangs are great because they frame the face nicely and are an easy look to maintain for zoom calls and virtual consultations," she notes. "They are also good because they make you feel ready for any event." Whether you choose curtain bangs or your typical straight cut look, you'll be right on-trend.

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Bobs

Mohapi says the blunt bob has been highly sought after for some time now, and it doesn't seem to be losing steam. "Women are getting more adventurous with it, too," he says. "I’m seeing a lot of short, above-the-jaw bobs around, and I love it." According to Wright, bobs have the power to be extremely versatile. "There are so many different ways to wear your bob," she says, "You can wear it blunt and straight or wear it curled or shaggy with bangs."

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Layered Shag

Bailey-Chaidez says the layered shag cut is perfect for creating volume in the crown, and the addition of curtain bangs gives the impression that you've put in a lot of effort to your look. "The shag haircut is my most requested cut next to a Miley Cyrus-inspired mullet or the sweet Amélie and Louise Brooks-inspired French bob!"

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Natural Texture

Kim Kimble, a celebrity hairstylist, who's worked with Beyoncé and Kerry Washington, says she's seeing a lot of easy maintenance styles. "For women of color, this tends to mean a lot more natural haircuts or wigs." And Reyman is in agreement: "Coily shapes and natural texture has been trending for some time but human rights issues of today have heightened the attention to, and celebration of, coily or type 4 hair styles," he says. The shapes he's seeing the most at his salon are round, defined curls, and curly fringe.

Los Angeles Haircut Trend: Mullets

Bailey-Chaidez says she's surprised how many requests she's received for mullets lately. "I think quarantine DIY cuts have made people very bold," she explains. "I’m seeing clients have a lot of fun and feel liberated by taking risks with their hair." In turn, she says clients are feeling empowered to go for their bucket list haircuts right now.