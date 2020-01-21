Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and like clockwork, the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show brought out some of the biggest names in the industry. With everyone from Alexa Chung to Bianca Jagger in attendance, it came as no surprise that the looks churned out by the star-studded guest list rivaled the collection itself. And in case you missed the major style moments to grace the front row, ahead are a list of attendees that really stood out.

On Jan. 20, the guests arrived to the Rodin Museum in France to take in Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest couture collection. Comprised of ethereal and featherweight dresses, the lineup included a lot of gold and green color palettes, a combination that's already made a splash on the red carpet (Jennifer Lopez donned a festive ball gown for the Golden Globes) and is sure to be everywhere next season. And while the pieces were nothing short of grace and elegance, the looks worn by your favorite celebrities and street-style stars were just as good.

Front-row fixtures like Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Kat Graham decided on a super polished look for the occasion. While actor Tessa Thompson and Alexa Chung took a more unconventional approach, with relaxed tie-dye tees and micro-mini skirts. However, there were plenty of house signatures in the mix too, like oversized pearls and pointed kitten heels that rounded out the classic feel that you've come to expect from the brand.

Continue on to see TZR's list of some of the best dressed, below.

Uma Thurman & Levon Roan Thurman Hawke COURTESY OF DIOR Thurman stunned in houndstooth culottes while her sons plaid bomber jacket added a streetwear element to the duo's sophisticated ensembles.

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert COURTESY OF DIOR The writer-turned stylist sported a tailored blazer over a checked full skirt with staple J'aDior kitten heels.

Tessa Thompson COURTESY OF DIOR The actress wore a pleated tulle midi skirt with a degradé mock-neck sweater and tastefully draped a leather trench coat over her shoulders.

Alexa Chung COURTESY OF DIOR The It-Girl paired a simple button-down with a mini leather skirt and pearls.

Bianca Jagger COURTESY OF DIOR Jagger stuck to her staple all-black look in a sequined midi skirt, double-breasted blazer and crystalized accessories.