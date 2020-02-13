Every major fashion house has at least one signature item that will never go out of style. Whether it’s a Chanel 2.55, a Burberry trench coat, an Hermès Birkin bag, or a Le Smoking jacket from Saint Laurent, each of these items has been dubbed must-haves among the fashion set — and more likely than not they’ll only appreciate over time. And if you’re looking for one more piece to add to your collection of luxury icons, the Dior Bar Jacket will be a staple in your wardrobe.

Perhaps you’ve already come across Dior’s timeless Bar Jacket before. But just in case you haven’t, this is the perfect way to dive deeper into the French fashion house’s history. Created in 1947, the Bar Jacket — which features a distinctly feminine silhouette — became one of the label’s most innovative designs. And now, over 70 years later, the jacket remains a true classic in Dior’s permanent collection, 30 Montaigne.

Designed as an “ode to sensuality and desire,” the $4,100 Bar Jacket feels indicative of the largest trends from the 1940s and ‘50s. With a cinched waist, basques to accentuate the hips, an open neckline, and soft shoulders, it’s clear that this specific piece is from another era. However, as Dior continues to reimagine the piece for new collections, the Bar jacket has taken on a new shape with each season. And for 2020, the label’s latest iteration of the iconic piece is going in a different direction from its initial design.

Courtesy of Dior Courtesy of Dior Courtesy of Dior

Under the helm of Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s Bar Jacket has been reinvented with more masculine lines and has been seen in check prints, denim, and tweed, giving it a more modern appeal. Seen in the brand’s most recent ready-to-wear and resort collections, the latest versions of the Bar Jacket embody the perfect blend of modern masculine details with its feminine origins.

Thanks to each creative director’s unique versions of Dior’s seminal piece, the Bar Jacket has become one of the most timeless items in the label’s collections to date. If you want to add this classic style — which will undoubtedly transcend generations — to your wardrobe, scroll down to shop Dior’s Bar Jacket below.