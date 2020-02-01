It won’t be long before spring here. But in the meantime, it's likely you've put at least a trip or two on your calendar for the coming months to escape drab winter days. Which means it's time to start thinking about the current state of you luggage collection. And in the chance that you want to give your next getaway a luxurious touch, Dior's DiorTravel collection will be just for you.

As a tribute to the luxury label’s passion for jetting off to a new destination, Dior has launched a new line of luggage and small leather goods, known as DiorTravel — which is part of its capsule collection, 'Dior Around the World'. Designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the new luggage line features a range of suitcases, backpacks, vanity cases and more. And in true Dior fashion, the new travel collection features the French label’s signature Dior Oblique print, which has been seen on the likes of Rihanna. But just in case you prefer a something a little more playful, the pieces also come in blue camouflage.

If you’re planning on going on a longer trip this year, be sure to get yourself the $5,000 Traveldior Trolley Case, which is a soft-sided case with wheels made with water-repellent fabric. If you want to complete the set — or you simply need something on the smaller side — go for the Mini Traveldior Trolley Case, which is available for $3,700. Another great option is the Technical Canvas Luggage Bag, which costs $3,900.

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Anyone looking for some easy pieces to carry throughout theirs travels, won’t go wrong with the practical Technical Canvas Backpack, $2,250. However, if backpacks aren’t your thing, you can always get yourself the classic Dior Book Tote, $3,150.

Of course, packing for a vacation requires more than just luggage and carryall bags. If you need something to hold your smaller items like jewelry or cosmetics, the luxury label has you covered there, too. Opt for the $580 Beauty Bag to hold your go-to skincare products when you're on the move. And when you want a chic way to hold your necessities while you’re exploring a new location, you’ll love having the $2,200 Saddle Pouch Belt with you at all times. Taking it a step further, these pieces can be customized using the house's ABCDior personalization service.

Ready to give your travel luggage collection an update? Scroll down to shop the must-have picks from the DiorTravel Collection below.