Although you couldn't call it a trend, finding a way to give back to the greater good while you shop has become the modus operandi of 2020 — and the beauty industry continues to be on the forefront of the movement. Meet Côte Cares, a new nail polish initiative from the clean-ingredient-focused brand Côte that supports six charitable organizations. And all you have to do to participate is shop any of Côte's six curated polish shades.

When you do pick up one of the select shades, Côte will be donating $2 from each bottle purchase to one of six organizations, now until Dec. 31. The Côte Cares initiative includes the nail color shades No. 52, No. 85, No. 19, No. 92, No. 61, and No. 50, each of which retails for $18. You'll know exactly where your money is going, as well: Each color is connected to just one corresponding organization.

These include groups that clearly align with Côte's own "cleaner, safer beauty" brand ethos — such as Habits of Waste — in addition to philanthropic organizations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth, anti-racism, and education. Or, as the brand explained on its website, it selected these organizations because each cause is "near and dear to our hearts."

The brand features a Côte Cares page on its own website, making it easy to shop each colorful nail polish included in the initiative. Or, keep scrolling to peruse the select shades and read more about each organization Côte is giving back to.

