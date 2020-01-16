The COS Winter Sale Is *Totally* Worth Breaking Your No-Shopping Rule

It's the start of the new decade and, in turn, you may have decided to give your credit card a timeout. But on the off chance you feel as if your closet is still a little sparse on winter wardrobe essentials, you should consider breaking your "no-shopping" rule for the COS winter sale, happening now. After all, if you're going to give in to a little retail therapy, it might as well be for discounted pieces that will inevitably be on heavy rotation for the next couple of months and beyond.

COS is known for its modern, minimal aesthetic and its first savings event of 2020 provides for the perfect opportunity to save on closet staples you can wear with just about everything. Not to mention, the brand is offering a further markdown on already pieces already on sale. For a limited time, you can save an additional 20 percent off sale items when you use the code "EXTRA20" at checkout.

Within the retailer's offering is a slew of styles you'll be able to wear at the office, on the weekend, and everywhere in between. Bring super practical pieces into your closet with this now under $100 throw-on-and-go, long silk slip dress and this wear-with-anything, classic navy wool coat. And, if you're after a fresh white button-down, make sure to set your sights on this short-sleeve style that's been marked down to just $36.

Continue on to shop the aforementioned styles and more from the COS sale that'll play major roles in your wardrobe.