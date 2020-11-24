Black Friday might be traditionally a time for scoring deals, but for some brands, it's a day that's being used to make a difference. That's the case with home decor brand The Citizenry, which is donating 100 percent of profits on Black Friday this year to support education for orphaned and vulnerable girls in Colombia.

In lieu of a typical sale event, the ethically crafted label is partnering with an organization called the Santa Maria Foundation, which, according to its site, "supports abandoned, orphaned, those considered to be at 'high risk,' and other vulnerable girls" in Colombia. The Citizenry's goal is to fund a full year of school and music lessons for 165 girls in total.

To contribute to this cause, all you have to do is shop on The Citizenry's website on Black Friday, Nov. 27 — though you should also note that every $130 spent will fund one month of school for a girl in Chía, Colombia, so if you're able, it may be worth splurging on that piece you were on the fence about. To make it easier on you, the brand will also be marking down its $155 alpaca throws to $130, so if you're not sure what to buy, you can add one of these to your cart and know that you've made a difference in one person's life.

The Citizenry chose this cause because, according to the brand, more than 800,000 children are orphaned in Colombia due to war and violence in the region, while others have been abandoned because of parental drug abuse or extreme poverty. Since many of these children lack access to education and extracurricular activities, The Citizenry's donations will specifically help fund integrated education with an emphasis on music and art.

Head to The Citizenry's site to shop and help fund this cause through a purchase on Nov. 27, or go directly to the Santa Maria Foundation's site to make a donation yourself.

