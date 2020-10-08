Early in the summer, when Black Lives Matter protests erupted throughout the U.S., the Brown Girl Swap initiative challenged beauty consumers to diversify their vanities and direct their spending toward BIPOC businesses. Now, Birchbox has announced a partnership with Brown Girl Jane to amplify the mission with a subscription box packed with Black-, women-owned brands.

The initial ask from Brown Girl Jane — a CBD-centered beauty and wellness brand co-founded by Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones, and Tai Beauchamp — was to replace five "go-to" products with Black-owned alternatives. Shortly after the pledge was created, it received a boost from SheaMoisture: Together, the two brands would invest $250,000 in Black beauty entrepreneurs and the recipients would be mentored by industry veterans. A virtual bootcamp headlined by Halle Berry ensued.

Meanwhile, the OG beauty subscription service Birchbox was getting involved, too. Its October offerings will include a Brown Girl Swap-inspired box featuring LUV + CO., Black Opal, Briogeo, Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty, V Kosmetik, and a bonus item courtesy of The Honey Pot Company.

"We are so thrilled, throughout the month of October and beyond, to be partnering with @itsbrowngirljane to encourage everyone to take the pledge," Birchbox said in an Instagram statement. "Stay tuned for Instagram takeovers, posts, content, and more from these incredible women that will get you inspired."

Birchbox has made several statements with regards to Black Lives Matter throughout recent months, one of which was a response to Sharon Chuter's Pull Up For Change campaign. An Instagram post on July 9 showed that 71.6 percent of employees on the brand's global team were white while only 2.8 percent identified as Black or African American. Alongside this announcement, Birchbox laid out a renewed hiring and recruitment plan that put diversity at the forefront.

The Brown Girl Swap Birchbox contains Briogeo's Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask and Pattern Beauty's Leave-In Conditioner, LUV + CO.'s Loose Mineral Pigment eye powder in Sultry, Black Opal's TRUE COLOR Illuminating Stick, V Kosmetik's Vinyl Lip Lacquer, and a bonus travel pack of The Honey Pot Company's Herbal Menstrual Pads.

It's available now as a customization for Birchbox subscribers. If you're not already one, you can sign up for $15 a month at Birchbox.com.