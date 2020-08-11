Back in June of this year, when BROWN GIRL Jane’s #BrownGirlSwap initiative originally launched on social media, the pledge was fairly straightforward: Take a look at your beauty and wellness routine, consider your go-to products, then replace five of them — at least — with similar offerings from brands owned by Black women. Since then, the initiative has become "turbocharged", as the brand put it on a recent Instagram post. That same post explains why, too; on Aug. 10, BROWN GIRL Jane announced a partnership with SheaMoisture, which opens the door to a new $250,000 grant fund for independent Black-owned beauty and wellness brands, as well as continued amplification and mentorship.

"Our partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane comes from our shared mission to support and uplift Black-owned businesses," noted a quote from Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture, in a press release. "We are inspired by the brand’s three dynamic founders and are honored to partner with industry peers and continue SheaMoisture’s mission of reinvesting in our communities." Malaika Jones Kebede, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane, added, “We are so proud to work alongside SheaMoisture to enhance the #BrownGirlSwap. Enduring change requires an evergreen, multifaceted program to begin creating equity in this industry."

To kickstart the shift, #BrownGirlSwap initiative focuses on five pillars: Amplifying the voices of Black- and female-owned indie brands in the beauty and wellness space; funding indie Black-owned brands with the new grant, which will total $250,000, as well as offering mentorship from SheaMoisture and Unilever executives; empowering through the SheaMoisture-sponsored virtual Black To Business Summit this September, creating a new, free space for Black beauty and wellness creators; diversifying with a 2021 internship program for Black college students; and, maybe the most important of all, swapping — continuing the work started by the #BrownGirlSwap pledge and BROWN GIRL Jane.

"We always envisioned a program that would target key areas that have historically impaired Black businesses and take action to remove those roadblocks. Expanding this in such a significant way, through the support of SheaMoisture, is going to help countless female entrepreneurs and generations to come," added BROWN GIRL Jane's Chief Impact Officer, Nia Jones.

To explore the new initiative further visit BROWN GIRL Jane's website.